Ian Wheeliker, Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter executive director, will finish his time with CAWES May 31. (File photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter executive director steps down

Ian Wheeliker will finish with CAWES May 31

The Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter will have a new executive director for the first time in more than a decade.

Ian Wheeliker is leaving CAWES to become the director of programs and member services with the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters (ACWS) in Edmonton at the end of the month.

“I am so proud to have been a part of CAWES for the past 11 years,” said Wheeliker. “We served our over 1,000 women and children this year and the team at CAWES shows such great dedication and compassion. I will take all that they have taught me to my work with the ACWS.”

The CAWES board will search for a new executive director over the next few months.

During the transition period Rayann Toner, operations manager, will serve as interim executive director, working closely with Wheeliker to ensure a smooth transition. Toner has been with CAWES since 2005.


