Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter recieves 17k from 100+ women Red Deer

Ian Wheeliker, Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter executive director, says the shelter has served some 700 women and children from April 2017 to March 2018, a number higher than the previous year’s 500. (File photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

The Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter (CAWES) has been busy, serving 200 more women and children in the past fiscal year than it did the year before.

That’s why the shelter’s executive director is “thrilled” to receive about $17,000 from 100+ Women Who Care Red Deer, which was announced earlier this week.

Ian Wheeliker said, from March 2017 to April 2018, the shelter has served some 700 women and children, up 200.

The 100+ women group met this week to donate money to a local organization, and had 10 nominations in the hat. Three names were drawn: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Red Deer and District, Red Deer College Emergency Bursary Fund and CAWES. After presentations were heard, members voted in favour of CAWES.

Susan Knopp, 100+ Women Who Care Red Deer co-founder, said the during the presentation, about 110 people in the room heard about the consistent need at the women’s shelter.

“There’s never an empty bed. They’re always filled at capacity,” she said, adding that the shelter has 40 beds.

Wheeliker said the shelter receives $1.9 million from the provincial government, and has to fundraise about $300,000 to meet its budget of $2.2 million every year. The money from fundraising goes towards supplies like food, personal items for women and children, craft supplies for children, and transportation costs.

“The community comes through every year for us and the 100+ women are a reflection of the care and concern throughout Central Alberta for the women and kids we serve,” he said.

Wheeliker said the demand has been high in the past year and pointed to the economic impact from the recession.

He said the increase is also a reflection of better service at the shelter.

“We’ve done an enormous amount of training with our staff to develop skills and competency over the last two years, and we’re better able to serve women and children,” he said.

The staff has undergone trauma training and have a better understanding of post traumatic stress disorder.

CAWES provides a safe place for women and children who are going through financial hardships or relationship violence.

The next 100+ Women Who Care Red Deer meeting is slated for September 24.



