Central Alberta women’s shelter looking to expand — possibly onto city-owned land

City council asks staff to consider whether rezoning is feasible

So many people are needing a safe haven from abuse that the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter needs to expand its Red Deer facility.

Acting executive-director Rayann Toner said the 40-bed shelter is running at capacity every day, with a list of mostly women and children waiting to get in.

Just from mid-May 15 to August, the shelter staff saw 91 non-repeat clients, she added.

Since the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter is outgrowing its space in downtown Red Deer, an addition is needed. Toner said, “We’re exploring our options… we’re very much at the conceptual stage.”

That means there’s no fixed idea yet about how many more rooms should be added, she said, or whether the centre needs to expand beyond its own property boundaries, or what the cost or time frame will be.

But the City of Red Deer was already approached by Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter representatives with questions about the possibility of expanding onto the city-owned property north of its site.

The treed property, which contains an old scouting cabin, is designated as environmental preserve under the land use bylaw. City council was told this A2 designation signifies environmentally sensitive land.

The city’s planning manager Tara Lodewyk explained a creek and small ravine run along one side of the property and this part of the land wouldn’t be suitable for any kind of development.

However, CAWES was more interested in the portion that fronts 47th Avenue and which now includes the vintage scouting cabin. Representatives from the shelter board did not specify exactly where their project would land on this property, said Lodewyk.

City Council recommended administration bring back an amendment to the land use bylaw for council’s consideration.

The size of the city-owned parcel that could be recommend for rezoning will be determined by how much of the land is deemed suitable for development, said Lodewyk.

However, if council considers approving any kind of rezoning, the matter must go to a public hearing.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Updated: 83 collisions in southern Alberta Tuesday and Wednesday
Next story
AHS reports recommend enhancing services at Red Deer hospital

Just Posted

AHS reports recommend enhancing services at Red Deer hospital

Two reports released Wednesday support enhancing cardiac services in Red Deer, including… Continue reading

Central Alberta women’s shelter looking to expand — possibly onto city-owned land

City council asks staff to consider whether rezoning is feasible

Updated: 83 collisions in southern Alberta Tuesday and Wednesday

Hwy 2 between Crossfield and Bowden closed overnight because of multi-vehicle collision

Lacombe and District Performing Arts Festival receives $10,000 from City of Lacombe

Grant will allow majority of performances to be at the LMC

UPDATE: Lacombe Fire reports 1 dead after collision between semi and pickup near Lacombe

Emergency crews dealt with a serious collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 2

VIDEO: De Wit scores twice, Red Deer Rebels win fourth straight

Brandon Hagel adds three assists and leads WHL with 13 points

Motorists stranded as collisions close major highways in southern Alberta

CALGARY — A warming centre has been set up for the hundreds… Continue reading

Young woman’s doctor testifies at U.K. sailor’s trial in alleged gang rape

HALIFAX — The family doctor of a young woman who alleges she… Continue reading

Cancelled barge cuts off Arctic hamlets, leaves crucial supplies stranded

Three Arctic communities fear they’ve been cut off from crucial winter supplies… Continue reading

Quebec’s highest court rules woman wearing hijab was entitled to be heard

MONTREAL — Quebec’s highest court has ruled a woman who was denied… Continue reading

Children’s advocate calls on provinces to treat Indigenous kids equally

WINNIPEG — A First Nations children’s advocate says Indigenous children still aren’t… Continue reading

Trudeau urges Legault to think carefully before invoking notwithstanding clause

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants Quebec premier-designate Francois Legault to… Continue reading

French police nab convict in helicopter prison break

PARIS — Three months after his spectacular helicopter escape from a French… Continue reading

Health groups warn against vaping advertising in Ontario convenience stores

TORONTO — Allowing the display and advertising of vaping products in thousands… Continue reading

Most Read