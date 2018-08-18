Central Alberta Yogathon cancelled Saturday

Due to air quality concerns the fourth annual event will take place Sept. 15

The Central Alberta Yogathon has been rescheduled due to air quality concerns.

The fourth annual event, which will raise money Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre, was originally scheduled for Saturday in City Hall Park. The fundraiser is now scheduled for Sept. 15.

More than 40 people participated in last year’s event, which raised $9,000 for the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation, a local mental health initiative.

CASASC educates, supports and empowers individuals, families and communities in all aspects of sexual violence.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter