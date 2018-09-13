Central Alberta Yogathon is on Sunday

City Hall Park was filled with yoga enthusiasts at last year’s Central Alberta Yogathon. (File photo by Advocate staff)

The fourth annual Central Alberta Yogathon is set for Sunday.

With cooler weather in the forecast, the event is moving indoors to the Snell Auditorium at Red Deer Public Library’s downtown branch.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Funds raised at this year’s event will go to the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre, which educates, supports and empowers individuals, families and communities in all aspects of sexual violence.

The goal of the Yogathon is to bring awareness to not only sexual violence, but to mental health support initiatives through the healing power of yoga.

More than 40 people participated last year when $9,000 was raised for the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation, a local mental health initiative.



