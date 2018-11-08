(Advocate file photo).

Central Albertans can help shape RDC’s new identity

Public input sessions held this month at main campus

Will the new name for Red Deer College be Red Deer University? Central Alberta University? Or something else entirely?

Area residents are invited to weigh in on what the facility currently known as Red Deer College should be titled in future, as it fulfills its new mandate and becomes a university.

“As we transition, we want the public to help us define who RDC is as a… learning centre,” said David Roberts, RDC’s director of marketing and communications.

Although the college is creating more university-level courses, it also doesn’t want to lose the hands-on learning reputation it’s gained for technology and trades programs, added Roberts.

“We are looking at honouring the past as we consider who we will become.”

Related: Home-grown education, business degrees are the next goal

RDC president Joel Ward has stated he could shy away from renaming RDC after a person, since some historical figures have faced criticism in these more politically correct times, but Robert believes all options are on the table.

It’s not just RDC’s name that’s at stake. Community input is also being sought on what kind of a learning facility area residents would like to see it become: “What are the important elements?” said Roberts, who believes these will help form a vision of a new kind of educational facility.

The answers provided to an external marketing company at upcoming public workshops will be used to determine how the institution will be branded in future information brochures and marketing, he added.

Community members will be asked to share their thoughts and collaborate in small groups in two-hour feedback sessions. Residents will have their choice of four workshops held at RDC’s main campus in November (two in the mornings and two in the evening) and throughout Central Alberta in December.

Roberts is hoping to get up to 75 people a session — a diverse mix of former, present and prospective students, as well as various members of the community. Those interested can register at rdc.ab.ca/communitysession.

This year, the 55-year-old post-secondary institution is adding seven new programs to more than 100 established ones, including degree, certificate, diploma and skilled trades programs. The facility educates 7,500 full-and part-time credit students.

Although RDC attained university status last spring, a name change must be approved by RDC president Joel Ward, as well as Alberta Advanced Education. Roberts hopes to present a “whittled down” a list of names for Ward’s consideration by the end of January.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Great Indoors Market at Bower officially opens Saturday
Next story
Red Deer area’s Canyon Ski Resort first to open in Western Canada this winter

Just Posted

Red Deer area’s Canyon Ski Resort first to open in Western Canada this winter

For many of us, winter means having to wear parkas and storing… Continue reading

Central Albertans can help shape RDC’s new identity

Public input sessions held this month at main campus

UPDATED: Youths arrested after armed robbery in Red Deer

Three teens arrested

Great Indoors Market at Bower officially opens Saturday

Something new at Bower Place in Red Deer

The deadly influenza pandemic of 1918 swept Central Alberta and the world

The swine flu-like virus killed more people than four years of the Great War

B.C. Mountie largely at fault for crash that totalled Calgary family’s van

A judge found some blame for both drivers in a 2014 collision on a busy Aldergrove highway.

Getzlaf leads Ducks to 3-2 victory over Flames

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Getzlaf and the Anaheim Ducks appear to be… Continue reading

McGill University to hold referendum on changing team nickname

Ross Montour says the time is right for McGill University to change… Continue reading

Chris Pine and David Mackenzie reunite for ‘Outlaw King’

TORONTO — If you want to see an exhausted Chris Pine, meet… Continue reading

Kathy Page, Elizabeth Hay among 2018 Writers’ Trust Awards winners

TORONTO — British-Canadian author Kathy Page choked back tears as she thanked… Continue reading

Scheer says Clement no longer a Conservative MP after more allegations arise

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer says he has asked Tony Clement to leave… Continue reading

Parole denied for drunk driver Marco Muzzo, who killed three kids and their grandfather in crash

GRAVENHURST, Ont. — A drunk driver who killed three young children and… Continue reading

Investigators probe third accident at Halifax airport in 15 years

HALIFAX — Federal investigators have arrived in Halifax to piece together why… Continue reading

Most Read