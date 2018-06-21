Olympian Mellisa Hollingsworth and professional barrel racer Nancy Csabay joined forces to compete in The Amazing Race: Heroes Edition. (Photo Contributed)

Central Albertans compete in AMAZING RACE

Mellisa Hollingsworth and Nancy Csabay team up

Olympian Mellisa Hollingsworth and professional barrel racer Nancy Csabay have teamed up to compete in the Amazing Race Canada: Heroes Edition that premiers on July 3 on CTV.

“At this moment all I can tell is that yes I’m going to be Amazing Race Heroes edition. It’s going to be an epic journey,” said Hollingsworth who grew up on a farm near Eckville.

The elite athletic team will battle advocates, coaches, first responders, mentors, RCMP, navy sailors, retired air force pilots, and volunteers.

They first met at the Calgary Stampede when Csabay, of Hanna, was competing in barrel racing and Hollingsworth was a commentator.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cannabis facility proposed for Clearwater County
Next story
Red Deer Mounties seek armed robber who stole narcotics from pharmacy

Just Posted

Red Deer Mounties seek armed robber who stole narcotics from pharmacy

Narcotics were the target during an armed robbery of a Red Deer… Continue reading

Central Albertans compete in AMAZING RACE

Mellisa Hollingsworth and Nancy Csabay team up

What makes a beer a beer? Feds brew changes to national beer standards

Federal officials are proposing changes to national beer standards that would widen… Continue reading

Instagram unveils new video service in challenge to YouTube

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook’s Instagram service is loosening its restraints on video… Continue reading

Canada’s first national accessibility law tabled in Ottawa

Canadians with disabilities felt a surge of tempered optimism on Wednesday as… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer celebrates World Refugee Day

The Central Alberta Refugee Effort hosted multiple events around Red Deer Wednesday

New evidence that viruses may play a role in Alzheimer’s

WASHINGTON — Viruses that sneak into the brain just might play a… Continue reading

Amber Tamblyn novel flips gender stereotypes as it examines rape culture

TORONTO — Actress and author Amber Tamblyn started writing “Any Man,” her… Continue reading

Mike Colter brings the pain as the indestructible Luke Cage

ATLANTA — “Black Panther” broke box office records, but “Luke Cage” once… Continue reading

Toronto police strike blow to gang with ties to the U.S. and Caribbean: chief

Toronto police say they’ve taken down a large portion of a street… Continue reading

Saskatchewan MP ‘hopeful’ bill marking Indigenous Peoples Day a holiday passes

OTTAWA — A Saskatchewan MP isn’t giving up in her bid to… Continue reading

Canada focusing on existing climate plan, has no timeline to increase ambition

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says Canada has no immediate plans… Continue reading

Jimmy Fallon reveals personal pain following Trump fallout

NEW YORK — Jimmy Fallon is opening up about the personal anguish… Continue reading

Paul McCartney ready to release his 17th solo album

LOS ANGELES — Paul McCartney is inviting fans on a musical journey… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month