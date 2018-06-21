Central Albertans compete in AMAZING RACE

Olympian Mellisa Hollingsworth and professional barrel racer Nancy Csabay joined forces to compete in The Amazing Race: Heroes Edition. (Photo Contributed)

Olympian Mellisa Hollingsworth and professional barrel racer Nancy Csabay have teamed up to compete in the Amazing Race Canada: Heroes Edition that premiers on July 3 on CTV.

“At this moment all I can tell is that yes I’m going to be Amazing Race Heroes edition. It’s going to be an epic journey,” said Hollingsworth who grew up on a farm near Eckville.

The elite athletic team will battle advocates, coaches, first responders, mentors, RCMP, navy sailors, retired air force pilots, and volunteers.

They first met at the Calgary Stampede when Csabay, of Hanna, was competing in barrel racing and Hollingsworth was a commentator.



