Central Albertans learn about farm life at Sunnybrook Farm Museum

Red Deer resident Evan Weilbach, five, waves while riding the barrel train at Sunnybrook Farm Museum Sunday during Pioneer Days Festival. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Life was hard for early settlers in Central Alberta.

That’s what thousands of Central Albertans who were at Sunnybrook Farm Museum experienced when they took a step back in time over the weekend during Pioneer Days Festival.

Ian Warwick, Sunnybrook Farm Museum executive director, said the goal is to tell the story of “how life was a lot harder at the turn of the century for all these settlers that came out here.”

Warwick said turnout at Pioneer Days Festival was high this year, right on par with last year – just over 3,000 people.

“Yesterday was a bit smoky, so families with kids stayed away little bit, but still one of the best days ever,” he said Sunday.

Weekend activities included barrel train rides, pioneer games, and pedal tractor pull for children, threshing and homestead demonstrations, among others.

Warwick said the weekend line up has something for everyone – for young children, families, and seniors.

The Reynolds Alberta Museum brought its 1914 Rumley stream traction engine and a 1908 International Harvester gasoline traction engine to the event.

Pioneer Days Festival is a fundraiser for the museum. The money raised goes towards running summer programs for children.

“They come here and make butter and cook bannock on old wood stove… and we have day camps in July and August.”

The 2018 Golden Furrow Award went to Hazlett Family this year who put down roots in Central Alberta in 1894. The award was given out during Pioneer days. Warwick said the award is for community founders of Central Alberta and who may now have multigenerational families.

Red Deer historian Michael Dawe, who was at the event, said these families have put in a lot of hard work which was carried on by several generations.

“Some families who have been here now – some have here for as long as 125 years to make this area what it is today,” said Dawe.

Sunnybrook Farm Museum, which is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, put on Pioneer days event in its 23rd year.



Red Deer’s Silas Mueller, four, was riding children’s pedal tractor pull with his grandmother Pearl Franz, at Sunnybrook Farm Museum Sunday. The museum hosted its annual Pioneer Days Festival over the weekend. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff