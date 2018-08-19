Red Deer resident Evan Weilbach, five, waves while riding the barrel train at Sunnybrook Farm Museum Sunday during Pioneer Days Festival. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Central Albertans learn about farm life at Sunnybrook Farm Museum

Pioneer Days Festival in Red Deer Saturday-Sunday

Life was hard for early settlers in Central Alberta.

That’s what thousands of Central Albertans who were at Sunnybrook Farm Museum experienced when they took a step back in time over the weekend during Pioneer Days Festival.

Ian Warwick, Sunnybrook Farm Museum executive director, said the goal is to tell the story of “how life was a lot harder at the turn of the century for all these settlers that came out here.”

Warwick said turnout at Pioneer Days Festival was high this year, right on par with last year – just over 3,000 people.

“Yesterday was a bit smoky, so families with kids stayed away little bit, but still one of the best days ever,” he said Sunday.

Weekend activities included barrel train rides, pioneer games, and pedal tractor pull for children, threshing and homestead demonstrations, among others.

Warwick said the weekend line up has something for everyone – for young children, families, and seniors.

The Reynolds Alberta Museum brought its 1914 Rumley stream traction engine and a 1908 International Harvester gasoline traction engine to the event.

Pioneer Days Festival is a fundraiser for the museum. The money raised goes towards running summer programs for children.

“They come here and make butter and cook bannock on old wood stove… and we have day camps in July and August.”

The 2018 Golden Furrow Award went to Hazlett Family this year who put down roots in Central Alberta in 1894. The award was given out during Pioneer days. Warwick said the award is for community founders of Central Alberta and who may now have multigenerational families.

Red Deer historian Michael Dawe, who was at the event, said these families have put in a lot of hard work which was carried on by several generations.

“Some families who have been here now – some have here for as long as 125 years to make this area what it is today,” said Dawe.

Sunnybrook Farm Museum, which is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, put on Pioneer days event in its 23rd year.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Red Deer’s Silas Mueller, four, was riding children’s pedal tractor pull with his grandmother Pearl Franz, at Sunnybrook Farm Museum Sunday. The museum hosted its annual Pioneer Days Festival over the weekend. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

More than 3000 Central Albertans came out to Pioneer Days Festival at Sunnybrook Farm Museum over the weekend. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Previous story
Canadians fear for relatives trapped amid flooding in Indian state of Kerala

Just Posted

Central Albertans learn about farm life at Sunnybrook Farm Museum

Pioneer Days Festival in Red Deer Saturday-Sunday

Number of seniors who play bridge in Red Deer growing

Red Deer Bridge Club has been around for close to 60 years

PHOTOS: Buccaneers battle Wolfpack in AFL semifinal

The Central Alberta Buccaneers battled the Calgary Wolfpack in the Alberta Football… Continue reading

Raising awareness for Bikers Against Child Abuse

Second annual Raise A Ruckus Against Child Abuse was held at the Red Deer Radisson Hotel Saturday

Central Alberta Yogathon cancelled Saturday

Due to air quality concerns the fourth annual event will take place Sept. 15

WATCH: Medicine River Wildlife Centre opens new playground

The grand opening of the playground was Saturday morning

Canadians fear for relatives trapped amid flooding in Indian state of Kerala

In the wake of deadly flooding in the Indian state of Kerala,… Continue reading

Indonesia’s Lombok island jolted by multiple quakes

SEMBALUN, Indonesia — Strong earthquakes jolted the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok… Continue reading

Afghan president calls for Eid cease-fire, Taliban to reply

KABUL — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has called for a conditional cease-fire… Continue reading

Montreal may have less influence after October provincial election

MONTREAL — When Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault recently dismissed the… Continue reading

Privacy issue with online pot sales after legalization needs watching: experts

TORONTO — Buyers who have to provide personal information to purchase recreational… Continue reading

Range of reactions to possible holiday to mark legacy of residential schools

The federal government’s intention to enact a statutory holiday aimed at remembering… Continue reading

Wildfire smoke from B.C. gets in the way of mountain scenery for tourists

JASPER, Alta. — Smoke from wildfires that’s blanketing parts of Alberta does… Continue reading

Fast food chains look to capitalize on vegetarian, vegan trend with new items

The once meat-dominated world of fast-food and casual restaurants is starting to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month