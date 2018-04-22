WATCH: Central Albertans learn about pollination and vermicomposting on Earth Day

Bobbi Laitila, an Eckville resident, was learning more about honey bees and pollination on Earth Day at Kerry Wood Nature Centre. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Central Albertans learned about vermicomposting, ticks, and honey bees on Earth Day.

A Red Deer couple, Christine Farries and Mike Scovoranski, biked to Kerry Wood Nature Centre to take part in Sunday’s Earth Day Celebrations. The couple wanted to learn about heirloom seeds which were on sale by ReThink Red Deer Sunday.

Farries said she is becoming more aware of plastic pollution and climate change.

“It’s about how we leave our footprint in the world. I think every little thing helps in terms of respecting our planet and making better choices,” she said.

“It’s the only thing we got,” said Scovoranski.

Organizations like the Red Deer Beekeepers Association and Central Alberta Lyme Society had setup booths to educate Central Albertans to care for the planet.

Tanya Wells, Kerry Wood Nature Centre public programmer and special event coordinator, said it’s important to help the environment by doing simple every day things like planting plants, creating pollinator-friendly gardens, and learning to compost using worms.

“The Earth belongs to everybody, it’s for our future generations, if we don’t start taking care of it then it’s going to be everyone that suffers,” said Wells.

She said the event encourages people to make small lifestyle changes such as using rain barrels instead of turning on the tap to water your plants, and growing vegetables in your garden.

“Anything that can help foster an appreciation for the environment is what we’re trying for today here on Earth Day,” said Wells.

An Eckville resident, Bobbi Laitila, said the event was helpful as she learned more about bees and pollination.

“I think we have always been interested in bees especially now and the kids love their honey,” she said.

Brandi Boily, a Red Deer resident, said she was at the event because she cares for the environment, and she wants to teach similar values to her children.

ReThink Red Deer had setup a booth to sell heirloom seeds, rain barrels and warm castings at Sunday’s event.

Peavey Mart Red Deer was giving away bulbs, dirt, pots and seeds to encourage planting.

“We are giving these away so people can try a new plant that they might not buy on their own, or they may want to learn how to plant the seeds,” said Alexandra Bowers, Peavey Mart Red Deer manager.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter