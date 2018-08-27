Central Albertans selling high-end cannabis accessories

Earlier this year Leef Canna had a booth at a cannabis and hemp expo in Calgary. (Photo from Instagram)

A Central Alberta wholesale distributor wants to amp up the sophistication of cannabis accessories.

Bryce Palmer, CEO of Leef Canna, said the technology and equipment that’s now available doesn’t even look like it’s made for consuming marijuana.

“We’re trying to lose the stigma of the whole marijuana culture. We’re trying to change it a bit, spice it up a bit, class it up a bit,” said Palmer whose company’s warehouse is located in Sylvan Lake.

Palmer said he got together with three friends to create their online cannabis accessory distribution company earlier this year. They went to trade shows in Colorado, Nevada, California, and Ohio where recreational marijuana is already legal to search out products. All products sold by Leef Canna are American made.

“It’s higher-end products that we like, and we believe in.”

Leef Canna has been working with 420 Clinic, a medical cannabis clinic in Calgary, as well as medical dispensaries in Ontario.

He said the estimated number of cannabis consumers is extremely conservative and expects cannabis use will really jump once recreational cannabis becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17.

Upscale cannabis accessories, or paraphernalia, is a niche market, but Leef Canna wants to be there to supply people like professionals when legalization reduces the stigma associated with cannabis, he said.

“There are a lot of people who partake. It’s a very diverse crowd. You have to look at it like alcohol. That’s the way you have to treat this industry. It’s no different than having glass of wine.”

Leef Canna is gearing up to stock stores and dispensaries and is currently updating its website.

“Everybody is holding their breath. They’re waiting for prohibition to end.”

Palmer said the cannabis industry has been very welcoming to his new company.

“Nobody’s cutting each other’s throat. Everybody wants to help each other. It’s all about synergy. No industry I’ve ever worked in compares to this, the generosity and openness.



