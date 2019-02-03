Red Deer County resident Dave Winnicky is concerned Alberta government’s proposed plan for Bighorn Country is unclear and grey. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

WATCH: Central Albertans share concerns over Bighorn at info session in Red Deer

Many central Albertans left the comfort of their home in freezing temperatures on Superbowl Sunday to learn about government’s plan for Bighorn Country.

Some even lined up outside for the doors to open.

Some Albertans are against the government’s $40-million provincial park proposal for the area that covers 4,000 square kilometres along the front ranges of the Rocky Mountains.

READ ALSO

Anti-Bighorn Country rally held in Red Deer

Red Deer County resident Dave Winnicky, who trail rides and camps in the Bighorn Backcountry said the proposal is grey, ambiguous and a cash-grab for the government.

“Having them designate this all as parks now will in the future take access away from our grandchildren, and initiate costs going to these parks. And who in Alberta will be able to afford to go except for tourists?” he said Sunday.

Winnicky noted the government wants to spend a chunk of money during a recession – something he does not support.

Instead the central Albertan proposes fixing up the campgrounds and increase enforcement in the region.

Dave Johanson, a Red Deer County resident, echoed the need for having enforcement to preserve the scenic beauty and diversity.

“We have two per cent of people making problems out there and other 98 per cent of us are suffering for this,” Johanson said adding some people “rip up the country, trash the area and the wetlands.”

He said designating the area as a park means the government will be able to institute rules, regulations and permits at any time.

“Lot of the questions are ‘what’s going to happen?’ and ‘a lot of the answers are, ‘this is going to be a plan over five years,’” Johanson said noting the lack of clarity.

Rick Blackwood, assistant deputy minister of Environment and Parks, Strategy Division, said people are looking for clarity.

Blackwood, among other representatives, was speaking to residents Sunday at the public information session that started about half hour early as about 20 people had lined up outside the Harvest Centre at the Westerner Park.

About 120 people were at the Harvest Centre within the first hour and about 320 halfway into the session.

“They’ve looked at the proposal and looked at the maps, and they’re not clear on what a number of different elements in the plan mean so we’ve had good opportunity to provide clarity on those points ” he said.

Central Albertans provided general overall opinion on the region, as well as specific comments on individual sites “that they have a lot of history with,” he said.

The feedback will help shape the proposal going forward, Blackwood said.

Peter Reed, Alberta Off-Highway Vehicle Association vice-president, said he is concerned the process is being rushed through without proper consultation and shut-down of trails for off-highway vehicles.

“They’re closing the trails, they’re limiting the amount of use on trails, the whole thing is jumping ahead of itself,” said Reed, noting the closures of trails for ATVs around Abraham Lake.

About 195,000 people are members of the club across the province, he noted.

“They’re telling us that everything (trails) is going to remain open, but we have no proof of that,” he said, adding the process reminds him of restrictions enforced on ATV users in Castle area parks and Livingstone-Porcupine Hills in southern Alberta.

“We’re expecting to be basically kicked off the land.”

The input session goes until Feb. 15 followed by targeted stakeholder sessions.

Bighorn Country includes Clearwater County, most of Brazeau County and the current Bighorn Backcountry management area. It features mountains, foothills, forests, lakes, streams and the headwaters of the North Saskatchewan River, which more than a million Albertans depend on for drinking water.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Rick Blackwood, assistant deputy minister of Environment and Parks, Strategy Division, said people are looking for clarity over government’s Bighorn Country proposal and he was happy to give them that at the public information session in Red Deer Sunday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Peter Reed Alberta Off-Highway Vehicle Association vice-president, said he is concerned about shut-down of trails for off-highway vehicles in the Bighorn. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Previous story
Huawei fades from U.S. headlines, but still looms large over trade talk
Next story
School bus service cancellation in Rocky Mountain House Monday

Just Posted

WATCH: Central Albertans share concerns over Bighorn at info session in Red Deer

Many central Albertans left the comfort of their home in freezing temperatures… Continue reading

School bus service cancellation in Rocky Mountain House Monday

Bus service for some Rocky Mountain House area schools has been cancelled… Continue reading

Extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer, central Alberta

It’s bitter cold. Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for… Continue reading

Minister of Education David Eggen to experience Red Deer school’s MicroSociety

Alberta’s minister of education will be in Red Deer next week. David… Continue reading

RCMP divers on frozen Saskatchewan lake find remains from decades-old crash

BUFFALO NARROWS, Sask. — Sixty years after two men vanished when their… Continue reading

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Fairbanks

Huawei fades from U.S. headlines, but still looms large over trade talk

WASHINGTON — A Canadian reader of U.S. news reports about last week’s… Continue reading

Trudeau speaks with Venezuelan leader Guaido ahead of key meeting of allies

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office says he has spoken with… Continue reading

GM Canada disputes Unifor Super Bowl ad calling automaker ‘un-Canadian’

The Canadian subsidiary of General Motors has tried to stop an autoworkers’… Continue reading

MP says feds slow to act on anti-black racism one year after Trudeau pledge

OTTAWA — Federal efforts to address systemic issues affecting black Canadians appear… Continue reading

Suspect arrested in shooting that sent transit officer to hospital in Surrey, BC

SURREY, B.C. — Police say they arrested a man days after he… Continue reading

Family holds out hope of finding Quebec teen who disappeared 10 years ago

MONTREAL — Just before 8 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 10,… Continue reading

Ontario government fines Costco $7 million after illegal kickbacks

TORONTO — Ontario’s government has fined Costco more than $7 million after… Continue reading

Auditor General Michael Ferguson remembered as ‘passionate fighter for accountability’

OTTAWA — Michael Ferguson, Canada’s auditor general for the past seven years,… Continue reading

Most Read