Central Alberta’s first 2018 baby born at Red Deer hospital

Weighing five pounds and eight ounces, Red Deer’s New Year baby was welcomed into the world at 4:19 a.m. on Jan. 1.

New parents Chris Rewega and Sasha Penner were surprised that Ryland William Rewega, their first child, was the city’s first baby of the year.

They knew they were going to have their son in late December, possibly early January but they didn’t know they were going to welcome the New Year with him.

Penner’s due date was Jan. 7 but she was brought into the hospital on Dec. 29 to be induced.

Penner called her son a “courageous and brave” baby.

Rewega said he will never forget the moment he held his first born, just seconds after he was born, at 4:19 a.m.

“It was an unforgettable moment,” he said.

Both Penner and Rewega, who live in Rocky Mountain House, are excited to start their family.

They will bring Ryland to their home in Rocky Mountain House Wednesday, a day before they were supposed to leave the hospital.

Penner said she has recovered sooner than expected after she was induced and had a C-section.

But the focus was on Ryland on Tuesday afternoon.

Penner said he’s grumpy at times but a well behaved baby who lets his mom sleep through the night.

“I woke up to feed him at 2 a.m. and he’s like ‘no mom I’m OK,’” she said.

“He’s surprising all the nurses with how healthy he is,” said Penner.

Ryland’s grandparents will help the new parents with all of Ryland’s first big moments.

