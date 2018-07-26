(Advocate file photo).

Central Alberta’s Flags of Remembrance project needs more help

Anyone interested can attend July 31 meeting in Sylvan Lake

Flags will be raised from Alberta to Prince Edward Island this fall as Veterans Voices of Canada continues to salute Canada’s military heroes.

Founding member of Veterans Voices of Canada, Al Cameron of Sylvan Lake, is looking for more dedicated people to be part of the Flags of Remembrance initiative that honours the 128,000 fallen and missing in action Canadian soldiers from the Boer War to the present.

He’s holding a 6:30 p.m. meeting on July 31 at the Comfort Inn in Sylvan Lake to beef up the committee for the project that will see 128 flags go up along Hwy 11 from Sept. 22 to Nov. 12. There will be similar flas sites near Ponoka and in Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and PEI.

“I’m trying to build up our volunteers and committee for 2019, but would like to initiate those interested in our upcoming September 22nd event by joining me… for an info session and a coffee,” said Cameron.

All Central Albertans who want to “make things work well and better” will be welcome, he added — especially veterans.

He feels this initiative “to pay tribute to our fallen, current or past serving volunteers” is making a difference, so he is hopeful more people will step up to be part of the effort.

The tribute started with 128 full-sized Canadian flags (one for every thousand soldiers killed or missing) being flown along Hwy 11 east of Sylvan Lake and has expanded to six locations.

Each flag and hero plaque can be sponsored to commemorate a veteran or police officer, living or deceased, for a minimum $200 donation. The donations will help the Flag project continue and a portion will also benefit a local charity.

For more information, please contact info@vetvoicecan.org.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
