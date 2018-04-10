Central Alberta’s rough economy takes a toll on visual art spaces

Pedestrians on Ross Street pass by the window of the white gallery. Erin Boake’s painting Smirk is part of the last joint exhibit, which runs until the gallery closes on April 21. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Central Alberta’s visual arts scene is taking a one-two-three punch this spring.

Red Deer’s white gallery is closing, with its final group show on until April 21.

Lacombe is losing its The Main Gallery (formerly Gallery on Main) at the end of the month, although its framing shop is for sale.

And also on the market is Red Deer’s Frame-It Store and Makers’ Emporium high-end arts and craft market, near the downtown co-op.

Co-owner Matt Gould said he wants to focus on teaching. He hopes the long-established framing business will be sold to someone with the energy and vision to “re-jig” it. “There’s lots of potential,” with steady clientele, Gould added — although like all Red Deer businesses, things have slowed because of the economy.

With the loss of job security in the area due to lower oil prices, art has been a tough sell, some artists admit.

Despite a huge population gain to Red Deer, the city’s visual arts scene has shrunk considerably since the ’80s and ’90s, said local arts supporter Yvette Brideau. “It’s like a drought.” She questions whether the younger generation is as committed to growing the local arts.

The Main Gallery owner June Lundie noticed plenty of people coming in to admire the original works she displays from about 40 Alberta artists. But few have been buying them in the year she’s owned the gallery — and Lundie said she can’t afford to keep paying rent for what’s essentially become a free museum.

Her gallery sale starts on April 21, and the space is expected to close on April 28. Lundie is sorry that Lacombe is losing a “20-year institution,” and that 40 Alberta artists will have one less space to show their works.

But she hopes to sell the framing part of the business. Lundie said it’s “quite lucrative,” but she won’t have time to run it, since her attentions are needed on the family farm.

Local ceramicist Dawn Candy is sorry the white gallery, attached to Sunworks in Red Deer, will close after this exhibit after showcasing original art for the past 3 1/3 years.

While many purchases happen online these days, Candy believes there’s still a need for galleries to expose the public to different artists’ works.

White gallery owner Paul Harris said the slow economy and downtown crime issues have not helped bring people into his gallery — and he had also been too busy to curate shows.

Harris next plans to look for a compatable retail or hospitality business to fill the high-profile space.

Many patrons expressed disappointment about the pending gallery closure. “I’ll miss the excitement and anticipation” of the curtain opening on First Fridays, said local artist Carol Lynn Gilchrist, who remembers 30 or more people standing outside for various shows.

“It’s sad to see it close. The space is so lovely,” said artist Jeri Lyn Ing, who is however pleased the smaller, non-profit Harris-Warke Gallery will continue to operate upstairs at Sunworks.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter