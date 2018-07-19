Centrefest brings feats of daring to Red Deer’s downtown

Fundraising was a tough slog, but it came together in the end

Daring Centrefest street performers are preparing to hit the streets of Red Deer’s downtown next week.

The show will go on July 28 and 29 — despite fundraising difficulties, said organizer Janice Shimek.

“I’ve been busy chasing dollars,” she explained. “Everywhere we go it seems we’ve been right behind the Canada Winter Games people, or the CFR (Canadian Finals Rodeo).”

Shimek is very pleased that Red Deer will economically benefit from both huge events, but it’s made it harder to fund this year’s Centrefest.

She came within $8,000 of the $123,000 needed. After some negotiating, she said this year’s festival is a definite go.

Red Deerians will get a sneak preview of the 2018 line-up of performers at a kick-off event at noon on Friday, July 27, in City Hall Park.

Shimek wants to thanks the hundreds of small donors, as well as larger sponsors: Axiom Architecture stepped up for Circus World for the fourth year, while Sunlife and Red Deer Motors are sponsoring the circle shows and Pidherney’s is supporting the performers.

Some 30,000 Central Albertans are expected to come out for the free outdoor shows in downtown Red Deer on the last weekend of the month.

Audience members are encouraged to bring lots of loonies and toonies to put in the hats of performers, who depend on this income.

Shimek said donations barrels for next year’s Centrefest will be available on site — and there will also be a 50-50 raffle.

As well, there will be a special adult-themed show at Red Deer’s The Crossing club on Friday night, July 27. Tickets are $20 from the venue.



