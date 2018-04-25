Vehicles and horses shared the road in this early Lacombe street scene. An old 1927 bylaw outlining parking areas for vehicles and horses was just taken off the books along with more than 1,000 others. Photo from Lacombe and District Historical Society

Historical bylaws show a different Lacombe

Staff combed through records to find hundreds of outdated bylaws still on the books

For decades, lowly Lacombe Bylaw G-8 was filed away somewhere, ignored and unenforced.

The 1927 bylaw outlined parking areas in town for cars, vehicles — and horses.

Also filed away was a 1915 bylaw on the regulation and use of the “Town’s Nuisance Grounds” — whatever they may be.

Town staff recently rolled up their sleeves and went to work organizing and indexing the town’s bylaws, policies and administrative directives. A database was created that identified 1,889 records.

Of those, no fewer than 1,024 bylaws were inoperative, obsolete or expired. Some had not been repealed when amended or new versions were passed.

On Monday, council voted to hit the administrative bulk-delete button and begin cleaning up the records. Bylaws will be repealed in batches and is expected to take months to complete.

The bylaws being committed to the red tape graveyard provide an interesting glimpse of the town.

In 1928, the town passed Bylaw G-11 restricting the running at large or trespassing of all domestic animals and poultry.

Apparently, rampaging critters remained an issue. In 1942, a bylaw was passed prohibiting anyone from allowing animals or poultry from being at large in the town.

It wasn’t only the poultry and livestock that seemed to be running amok. In 1938, a bylaw created a curfew for unaccompanied children in public places. That did not seem to have done the trick because council was back at it in 1942, passing Bylaw G-4, a bylaw “To fix an hour after which children shall not be in public places unless accompanied.”

Makes you wonder about all of that talk of children respecting their elders in the good ’ol days. Must have been a little disrespect happening for the town to employ the full force of its bylaws to keep unruly children out of public places.

Milk seems to have been a particular obsessions of town councils of yore. No fewer than five bylaws from 1930 to 1948 lingered on the books involving controlling or regulating the production and sale of milk in town.

There were some big projects that needed borrowing bylaws. In 1935, a bylaw was passed to borrow the money to build a highway on Nanton Street. Two years later, council passed a bylaw to borrow money for a community hospital from the Bank of Montreal.


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
In 1938, the Town of Lacombe borrowed $30,000 to help pay for the 30-bed Lacombe and District Community Hospital. This photo is from opening day on Dec. 15, 1937. The bylaw authorizing the borrowing was one of hundreds recently taken off the books in some legislative house cleaning at the town. Photo from Lacombe and District Historical Society

In 1938, the Town of Lacombe borrowed $30,000 to help pay for the 30-bed Lacombe and District Community Hospital. This photo is from opening day on Dec. 15, 1937. The bylaw authorizing the borrowing was one of hundreds recently taken off the books in some legislative house cleaning at the town. Photo from Lacombe and District Historical Society

