CFIA recalls pre-made sandwiches due to Listeria contamination

OTTAWA — Federal health officials have expanded a list of recalled sandwiches due to Listeria contamination.

The initial recall on Dec. 21 involved 19 sandwiches produced by Edmonton-based HQ Fine Foods.

The list now includes 36 varieties sold across the country under the brand names Best Value, Fresh and Local, Hygaard, Made To Go, Quality Fast Foods, Quality Fast Foods Classics and The Snack Co.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says all of the recalled sandwiches carry a best-before date of Feb. 1, 2018.

There have been no reported illnesses linked to these products, which the agency says should be thrown out or returned to the store where purchased.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered its inspections and that its investigation may lead to additional recalls.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can cause symptoms that include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

A full list of the recalled sandwiches is posted on the CFIA website.

