“Hometown Hockey” broadcasters Ron MacLean and Tara Slone are headed for Surrey on Dec. 9 and 10.

Chamber hosting Business of the Games luncheon

One of Red Deer’s favourite sons and the head of the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Organizing Committee are going to talk Business of the Games at a Sept. 18 Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Ron MacLean began his broadcasting career in Red Deer and brings more than 30 years of award-winning experience to his role as host of Hockey Night in Canada and Rogers Hometown Hockey and played an integral role in Red Deer’s bid to host the 2019 Games.

John Furlong was the CEO of the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Organizing Committee and the president of the 2010 Winter Olympics and 2010 Winter Paralympics. Furlong believed that the Games could be a true nation builder and in 2010 the Globe and Mail named him Canada’s Nation Builder.

“This is a once a generation opportunity to showcase our community and our region to the thousands of athletes, fans, and families that will converge in our city in February,” says Robin Bobocel, CEO of the chamber.

“We want to ensure that our region’s businesses are ready to fully capitalize on this incredible opportunity not just through the duration of the games, but for years into the future,” Bobocel says.

“We are thrilled to be hosting two of the most prolific, high-profile sports professionals in Canada for what is sure to be an informative and entertaining luncheon that will help transform Central Alberta into a region of global significance.”

The event will be hosted at the Sheraton Red Deer Hotel and will cost $60 for chamber members and $75 for non-members, available online and in the chamber office only.


