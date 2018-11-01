Chaotic Vancouver arrest ends with suspects in custody, bystander bitten by dog

Vancouver police say three men are under arrest and a 75-year-old innocent bystander is recovering at home after being bitten on the leg by one of the police dogs used to round up their suspects.

Const. Jason Doucette says in a news release that a trio thought to be responsible for a series of break-ins across the city was spotted Tuesday, less than an hour after a burglary in the city’s Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

All three men were wanted for similar break-ins earlier in the day and Doucette says police took two into custody but the third tried to escape by attempting to carjack a passing taxi.

When that was unsuccessful, police say the suspect tried to force a man from his car at a nearby gas station and was finally captured by a canine unit and taken to hospital for treatment of various injuries.

A second police dog assigned to the case mistakenly bit the senior citizen during the pursuit and Doucette says the victim was also treated in hospital before being released.

Police say the three men remain in custody and charges are expected.

