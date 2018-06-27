Chapin drops out of Red Deer-North UCP nomination race

The race for the United Conservative Party nomination in Red Deer-North has thinned out.

Perennial candidate for elected office, Matt Chapin has withdrawn from the race. This leaves Cole Kander, who has worked for the party in policy and research, and Adriana LaGrange, Red Deer Catholic Regional Board vice-chair, in the race.

Chapin had previously been in the Red Deer-South UCP nomination race, but withdrew because he changed constituencies.

The Red Deer-South race for the UCP nomination includes Adele Poratto, Jason Stephan, Norman Wiebe and Haley Wile.

Only one other party, the Alberta Party, has a candidate for a Red Deer riding, where Ryan McDougall is running for the party in Red Deer-South. A nomination contest will be held for the party in the riding on July 4.

There is a byelection in nearby Innisfail-Sylvan Lake where former UCP MLA Don MacIntyre resigned after facing sexual assault and sexual interference charges. Candidates in the July 12 byelection include Devin Dreeshen, UCP; Nicole Mooney, NDP, Abigail Douglass, Alberta Party; and Nick Jansen, Alberta Liberal Party.



