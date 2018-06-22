Charges dropped against Alberta property owner in rural shooting

OKOTOKS, Alta. — All charges have been dropped against a man accused of firing shots at some suspected thieves on his rural property in southern Alberta.

The Crown withdrew the charges against Edouard Maurice at his court appearance in Okotoks, south of Calgary, on Friday.

Maurice, 33, was charged with aggravated assault and firearms offences after he allegedly confronted two people rummaging through his vehicles in February.

Shots were fired and one of the suspects was later found with an arm injury and taken to hospital.

The other suspects are facing theft, trespassing and mischief charges.

Vocal Maurice supporters had shown up at each of his court appearances and there was loud applause in the courtroom when the charges were dropped.

Maurice’s lawyer, Tonii Roulston, had expressed concern at previous court appearances about a delay in getting integral pieces of evidence such as police and forensic reports.

The Crown had indicated at Maurice’s last court appearance in May that it could take between eight and 12 months to receive ballistics analysis from the RCMP lab.

Roulston said at that time that there could be no election and plea or setting of a trial date until that report was available.

“Mr. Maurice has the right to an expedited trial in this matter,” she said.

Maurice’s wife said outside court earlier this year that legal proceedings had been difficult for her family.

“Obviously, it’s a very stressful situation. Eddie’s facing potential jail time and we’re normal people,” Jessica Maurice said.

