Charges dropped against man accused in 2017 shooting incident

Man was facing numerous weapons-related charges after Mustang Acres residence allegedly shot at

Charges have been dropped against a man arrested following an alleged shooting incident at Red Deer’s Mustang Acres in 2017.

Hol Dominick Garang was to go to trial on eight weapons-related charges and a mischief charge in Red Deer provincial court on Friday.

However, Crown prosecutor Greg Gordon said he was calling no evidence and the judge dropped the charges. As is practice, the Crown did not give any reasons for the decision.

The charges were laid in connection with a March 7, 2017 incident. RCMP responded about 12:50 p.m. to a report that two shots had been fired at a residence in the area of 68th Street and 59th Avenue.

Two adults were in the residence when it is alleged shotgun shots were fired from outside the front door. No one was injured.

Police said at the time that the suspect and the occupants of the home were known to each other.

Garang was charged at the time with two counts of assault with a weapon and single charges of careless use of a firearm, using a firearm while committing an offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing possession was unauthorized, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and mischief.

Garang pleaded guilty on Friday to a newer charge of failing to appear in court in connection with a missed court date on Nov. 17, 2017.

He was sentenced to one month in prison, which was covered by the 290 days he has spent in custody.


