Charges laid against woman found in Innisfail hotel room with eight dogs

A woman faces 12 charges after eight dogs were seized from an Innisfail hotel room.

The 46-year-old woman, of no fixed address, is at the centre of a police investigation where it is alleged she posed as a law enforcement professional and asked questions of a dog owner about her dog and allegedly attempted to take it.

Police said the woman was also under court conditions prohibiting her from possessing animals.

According to a Thursday release from Innisfail RCMP, all the dogs were seized and have been turned over to Klassic Kennels for proper care and health examination. Seven of the eight dogs were lawfully owned by the accused, purchased through private sale or were given to her by the dog’s previous owner.

Tuesday evening, police arrested the woman at the hotel and seized the dogs.

She is charged with eight counts of failing to obtain a dog licence, mischief, personating a peace officer, trespassing, harbouring more than three dogs and driving a motor vehicle without holding a valid licence.

The woman has since been released from custody an multiple conditions including prohibition form owning, having the custody or control or residing in the same premise of any animal.

She will appear in Red Deer provincial court on July 31.



