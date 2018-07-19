Charges laid against woman found in Innisfail hotel room with eight dogs

A woman faces 12 charges after eight dogs were seized from an Innisfail hotel room.

The 46-year-old woman, of no fixed address, is at the centre of a police investigation where it is alleged she posed as a law enforcement professional and asked questions of a dog owner about her dog and allegedly attempted to take it.

Police said the woman was also under court conditions prohibiting her from possessing animals.

According to a Thursday release from Innisfail RCMP, all the dogs were seized and have been turned over to Klassic Kennels for proper care and health examination. Seven of the eight dogs were lawfully owned by the accused, purchased through private sale or were given to her by the dog’s previous owner.

Tuesday evening, police arrested the woman at the hotel and seized the dogs.

She is charged with eight counts of failing to obtain a dog licence, mischief, personating a peace officer, trespassing, harbouring more than three dogs and driving a motor vehicle without holding a valid licence.

The woman has since been released from custody an multiple conditions including prohibition form owning, having the custody or control or residing in the same premise of any animal.

She will appear in Red Deer provincial court on July 31.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Greenpeace members climbing Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal
Next story
Central Alberta receives funding for regional emergency training

Just Posted

City of Burnaby issues eviction notice to protesters at Kinder Morgan terminal

BURNABY, B.C. — The City of Burnaby is evicting protesters from a… Continue reading

The Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love’ adapted for picture book

NEW YORK — Two new children’s books will add pictures to the… Continue reading

B.C. homeowner groups can fine defiant short-term rental hosts $1,000 a day

VANCOUVER — Homeowners groups in British Columbia will soon be able to… Continue reading

Zuckerberg clarifies statements on treatment of fake news

NEW YORK — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is clarifying his stance pertaining… Continue reading

Greenpeace members climbing Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal

MONTREAL — At least three Greenpeace members are climbing the outside of… Continue reading

WATCH: Global FMX at Westerner Days

There are three freestyle motocross shows a day at Westerner Park this week

Charges laid against woman found in Innisfail hotel room with eight dogs

A woman faces 12 charges after eight dogs were seized from an… Continue reading

Ottawa police investigating fireworks incident involving fans at TFC-Fury match

Ottawa police are investigating a fire that delayed Wednesday night’s Canadian Championship… Continue reading

Pay down debt or save money? How to allocate your cash

It’s one of the most common questions financial advisers hear: should I… Continue reading

Rivers dry and fields dust, Iranian farmers turn to protest

VARZANEH, Iran — The small group of Iranian farmers gathered around their… Continue reading

‘Brady Bunch’ house for sale for nearly $1.9M

LOS ANGELES — The home featured in the opening and closing scenes… Continue reading

Five lambs, horse, cat and dog stolen from Sundre-area home

Man and woman face charges

Red Deer senior, who lived through the Great Depression, turns 105

“Live one day at a time”

Study links air pollution to drop in national park visitors

DENVER — Visitors appear to be steering clear of some U.S. national… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month