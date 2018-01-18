Charges laid in home invasion in Maskwacis

Three people injured with stab wounds

Four men were charged in connection to an alleged home invasion in Samson First Nation involving knives and a gun.

Maskwacis RCMP said on Jan. 12 four suspects allegedly pointed a gun at people at the home and three of occupants suffered stab wounds and were transported to a local hospital. No shots were fired.

Two suspects were located and arrested shortly after police arrived. Two suspects who fled before police arrived were located and arrested Jan. 15.

During the investigation Maskwacis RCMP Community Response Unit uncovered a separate but related incident allegedly involving forcible confinement and assault on Samson First Nation. Police believe the same suspects were responsible.

In connection to both incidents, a 23-year-old man faces 42 charges, a 24-year-old man faces 27 charges, a 21-year-old man has 21 charges, and a 18-year-old has 16 charges.

The 23 and 24-year-old men were remanded into custody and appeared in Wetaskiwin provincial court today. The 21 and 18-year-old man were remanded and appear in court on Jan. 30.

A 23-year-old woman faces two charges in relation to the forced confinement. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or call their local police detachment. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.

Most Read

