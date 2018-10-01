A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection to a stolen truck that struck a Red Deer Transit bus and other vehicles. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Charges laid in truck theft and collisions

Suspect returns to Red Deer court Oct. 12

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection to a stolen truck that struck several vehicles including a Red Deer Transit bus on Sept. 20.

The suspect was arrested after a number of citizens restrained him after the truck collided with the bus and he fled on foot.

Police previously reported that officers responded at about 5 p.m. to reports that a truck driving at high speed in north Red Deer was involved in a collision after allegedly running a red light at the intersection of 60th Street and Taylor Drive.

This same vehicle then collided with a transit bus stopped at Horn Street.

The truck had been reported stolen out of Red Deer earlier this week after it was left unlocked and running.

The man, wanted on multiple warrants at the time of his arrest, is now charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, failing to stop for a red light at an intersection, driving while disqualified, two counts of failing to remain at the scene, driving without registration, and driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

He returns to Red Deer provincial court on Oct. 12.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Overdose Prevention Site opens its doors Red Deer

Just Posted

Charges laid in truck theft and collisions

Suspect returns to Red Deer court Oct. 12

Decision next month in impaired driving causing death trial

Woman on trial last month on impaired driving charges in connection with 2017 collision

Preliminary hearing begins for RCMP officer facing sexual assault charges

Red Deer RCMP officer facing two charges each of sexual assault and breach of trust

Snow expected near Rocky Mountain House, Olds

Heavy snowfall is expected in some parts of Central Alberta this week.… Continue reading

Friends of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre to benefit from Dance Off

2019 Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off is set for April 23

UPDATED: Overdose Prevention Site opens its doors Red Deer

To operate seven days a week

New trade deal doesn’t mention climate change: environmentalists

Environmental groups say the new trade deal between the U.S., Canada and… Continue reading

Cross-examination of complainant continues at sailor’s sexual assault trial

HALIFAX — A young Halifax woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by… Continue reading

Supply managed farmers to get compensation as a result of trade deal

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the new trade deal with… Continue reading

‘He was withering:’ Trial begins for Calgary couple charged in son’s 2013 death

CALGARY — A jury trial for a Calgary couple charged in the… Continue reading

Experts say N.B.-style uncertainty is avoidable: ‘You need rules written down’

A week after New Brunswickers voted in a provincial election that proved… Continue reading

Fredericton police bolster front line emergency response after deadly shooting

FREDERICTON — The Fredericton Police Force is bolstering its front line emergency… Continue reading

Trump tweets praise for Kanye West on Saturday Night Live

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has panned Saturday Night Live’s season… Continue reading

Man at centre of Nobel Literature scandal convicted of rape

COPENHAGEN — The man at the centre of a sex abuse and… Continue reading

Most Read