Charges laid in truck theft and collisions

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection to a stolen truck that struck a Red Deer Transit bus and other vehicles. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection to a stolen truck that struck several vehicles including a Red Deer Transit bus on Sept. 20.

The suspect was arrested after a number of citizens restrained him after the truck collided with the bus and he fled on foot.

Police previously reported that officers responded at about 5 p.m. to reports that a truck driving at high speed in north Red Deer was involved in a collision after allegedly running a red light at the intersection of 60th Street and Taylor Drive.

This same vehicle then collided with a transit bus stopped at Horn Street.

The truck had been reported stolen out of Red Deer earlier this week after it was left unlocked and running.

The man, wanted on multiple warrants at the time of his arrest, is now charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, failing to stop for a red light at an intersection, driving while disqualified, two counts of failing to remain at the scene, driving without registration, and driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

He returns to Red Deer provincial court on Oct. 12.



