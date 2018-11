Lorraine Pitts collects a donation during the Central Alberta Crime Prevention Centre’s fourth annual Charity Checkstop on Taylor Drive in October. Another Charity Checkstop will be held this weekend, in support of the Women’s Outreach Centre’s adopt a family program, Red Deer Christmas Bureau, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Red Deer Food Bank. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

You won’t have to leave your car to donate money, toys and food this weekend in Red Deer.

The Charity Checkstop runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Taylor Drive, just north of 32nd Street.

The event is held in support of the Women’s Outreach Centre’s adopt a family program, Red Deer Christmas Bureau, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Red Deer Food Bank.



