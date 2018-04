Red Deer Advocate poll found 53 per cent preferred cheap gas over good weather

Cheaper gas beat out sunny skies in the latest Red Deer Advocate poll.

We posted the question: Would you rather have nicer weather or lower gas prices?

Cheaper fuel would put a smile on the face of 57 voters or 53 per cent of the 108 people who weighed in.

Nice weather was the choice of 49 people, a 45 per cent share.

Two people were stumped by our query and took the “can’t decide” option.



