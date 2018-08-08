THe public is invited to check out the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer Aug. 23. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

Check out Canada Games Centre in Red Deer Aug. 23

The Canada Games Centre – home to Canada Winter Games in Red Deer in 2019 – is almost ready for public viewing.

Red Deer College is hosting Community Day at Gary. W. Harris Canada Games Centre Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Central Albertans are invited to attend, take part in guided tours, and enjoy a barbecue that starts at 4 p.m. There will be gym drop in, fitness drop in, free public skating, and a photo booth for families to enjoy.

The centre will become an integral part of the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer from Feb. 15 to March 3.

Red Deer College president Joel Ward said the centre will be open to the general public “shortly after” Community Day.

In preparation for the 2019 Canada Winter Games, Red Deer College is working with provincial and national organizations for five sports to host pre-game events. Ward said these events will be a “test use of the facilities” to make sure the centre is ready for the big Games.

Leading up to the games, the centre will be home to pre-Games events: squash Sept. 28 to 30, speed skating – short track Oct. 12 to 14, figure skating Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, badminton Nov. 20 to 25, wheelchair basketball Dec. 15 to 16.

Ward describes the centre as a “state of the art facility” that will have benefits for students and the community long after the Games are over.

“People will have their breath taken away, I have not seen anything like this in my career – the architecture, the design,” he said.

Red Deer College students in kinesiology, nursing, physiology will have their new classrooms at the centre starting in September.

Ward said all the students at Red Deer College will have access to the fitness part of the Canada Games Centre starting in fall.

“So we can imagine three to four thousand people in and out of that centre every day,” said the college president.

