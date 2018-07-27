Chief concerned about indefinite shut-downs at northern Saskatchewan mines

Chief concerned about indefinite shut-downs at northern Saskatchewan mines

THE CANADIAN PRESS

SASKATOON — The chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says First Nations people will be hurt by the shut-downs at two uranium mining operations in northern Saskatchewan.

Uranium miner Cameco Corp. says it has indefinitely extended production suspensions at its McArthur River and Key Lake operations.

The extension of the shut-down means the company will permanently lay off about 550 employees, including about 250 Indigenous people.

Chief Bobby Cameron says the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is prepared to advocate for Indigenous workers to make sure they get proper compensation packages.

He says he hopes the closure won’t be similar to Uranium City, Sask., which saw economic collapse after its mines closed.

Cameron says it’s also the local First Nations who will have to live with the environmental impacts once the resources are depleted out of the northern mines.

(CJWW/The Canadian Press)





Most Read

