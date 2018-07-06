(Advocate file photo).

Chief shows support for Saskatchewan legislature teepee protest

REGINA — The organization that represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan says it supports a decision by a group of protesters not to remove their teepees from the grounds of the provincial legislature.

On Monday the protesters met with a group of cabinet ministers to discuss concerns about racial injustice and the disproportionate number of First Nations children apprehended by child-welfare workers.

On Tuesday, Justice Minister Don Morgan said he won’t consider a second meeting with the protest camp until the teepees are taken down.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says it will support the protesters any way it.

Federation Chief Bobby Cameron says the organization is happy and humbled about what the camp is trying to achieve.

Cameron says he doesn’t see the teepees leaving any time soon.

“We’ll sit together with our people here, in a circle, and they’ll decide when and if the teepees will come down,” Cameron said Thursday.

He says there is a lot of work still ahead to make systematic changes to the justice and social services systems.

Last week, Premier Scott Moe backed calls for Regina police to remove the protest teepees.

Regina police have said there has been no need for them to step in. (CJME, The Canadian Press)

Previous story
Alberta fentanyl deaths continue to rise, but at slower rate

Just Posted

Alberta fentanyl deaths continue to rise, but at slower rate

EDMONTON — New figures suggest that fentanyl deaths are continuing to rise… Continue reading

Chief shows support for Saskatchewan legislature teepee protest

REGINA — The organization that represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan says… Continue reading

Keeping cool on a hot day

Alberta Health Services suggests a few tips to stay cool this weekend

B.C. police ask for help in finding man and his three-year-old son

PORT ALBERNI, B.C. — Vancouver Island Mounties are looking for a 35-year-old… Continue reading

Trudeau to meet Toronto mayor John Tory as city grapples with gun crime

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Toronto Mayor John… Continue reading

WATCH: New Canadians learn sports in Red Deer

The Central Alberta Refugee Effort hosted its seventh Summer Sports Day Thursday

Trudeau to meet Toronto mayor John Tory as city grapples with gun crime

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Toronto Mayor John… Continue reading

Americans playfully ponder pro-Trump scholar’s ‘shunning’

BOSTON — How have you been shunned? It’s a question Americans have… Continue reading

Cult leader executed for Japan sarin attacks still a mystery

TOKYO — The execution of Japanese doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara leaves… Continue reading

Google Doodle celebrates birthday of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond

Civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond is being celebrated today with a Google… Continue reading

UK police race to find source of new nerve agent poisoning

AMESBURY, England — British police scoured sections of Salisbury and Amesbury in… Continue reading

Anne Frank’s family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks

BERLIN — Research suggests the family of Anne Frank, the world famous… Continue reading

Former Thai navy SEAL is first casualty of rescue effort

BANGKOK — A former member of the Thai navy’s elite SEAL unit… Continue reading

US-China trade battle kicks off; markets take it in stride

BEIJING — The United States and China launched what Beijing called the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month