Chief shows support for Saskatchewan legislature teepee protest

REGINA — The organization that represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan says it supports a decision by a group of protesters not to remove their teepees from the grounds of the provincial legislature.

On Monday the protesters met with a group of cabinet ministers to discuss concerns about racial injustice and the disproportionate number of First Nations children apprehended by child-welfare workers.

On Tuesday, Justice Minister Don Morgan said he won’t consider a second meeting with the protest camp until the teepees are taken down.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says it will support the protesters any way it.

Federation Chief Bobby Cameron says the organization is happy and humbled about what the camp is trying to achieve.

Cameron says he doesn’t see the teepees leaving any time soon.

“We’ll sit together with our people here, in a circle, and they’ll decide when and if the teepees will come down,” Cameron said Thursday.

He says there is a lot of work still ahead to make systematic changes to the justice and social services systems.

Last week, Premier Scott Moe backed calls for Regina police to remove the protest teepees.

Regina police have said there has been no need for them to step in. (CJME, The Canadian Press)