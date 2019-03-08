Child advocacy centre lottery granted extension

Tickets for the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre Dream Home Lottery will now be available until April 7. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

The deadline to buy tickets for Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre Dream Home Lottery has been extended to April 7.

Centre CEO Mark Jones said the span of the child advocacy lottery was actually four weeks shorter than other lotteries, and like a new business, the lottery needs to build its customer base.

“Being a brand new lottery, we don’t have a loyalty following. We have to create that,” Jones said on Friday.

Tickets will be on sale until 11 p.m. on April 7 and the final draws happen on April 17.

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre Dream Home Lottery features a $1.5-million, three-bedroom home with a three-car garage.

The 4,607-square-foot, two-storey home at 57 Larratt Close, has a gourmet kitchen with quartz and premium granite. The large master bedroom has a five-piece ensuite that includes a steam shower and standalone tub. The triple-car garage is fully finished and heated.

Most of the money raised by the lottery will go toward construction of its new facility at Red Deer University.

The centre works with children, youth and families impacted by sexual abuse and the most serious and complex cases of physical abuse and neglect.

It pulls together staff from agencies, such as the RCMP, family services, mental health, addictions programs and the Crown prosecutor’s office, into one location to discuss service gaps and to reduce the number of times children have to be interviewed.

Jones said many people think the centre is just for children and youth in Red Deer, but the centre serves central Alberta and the lottery needs the support of central Albertans.

“We need everyone to pitch in and be a part of the solution. One of those ways is to buy a ticket for the dream home lottery.”

He hopes 6,000 people will buy lottery packages before the deadline.

Tickets are $35 each, along with packages of three for $75, eight for $150 and 15 for $250. Split 50 tickets sell for $10 each, 10 for $25 and 25 for $50.

For tickets, call toll free 1-833-475-4402 or order online at cacaclottery.ca



