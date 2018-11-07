Child luring suspects arrested in Alberta, Ontario others sought in U.S.

EDMONTON — Police have arrested 13 men after investigations in Alberta, Ontario and elsewhere that targeted suspects who were allegedly trying to arrange sex with children.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team says the arrests started in February and ended last month as part of a series of unrelated investigations by the team’s Edmonton-based Internet Child Exploitation unit.

The team says a dozen of the accused are from Edmonton and four other communities, while the 13th person is a resident of Barrie, Ont.

A total of 69 charges have been laid, while three suspects have been identified in the United States.

Police seized nearly 50 computers and electronic devices and say the alleged crimes took place on a variety social media platforms.

All the accused face multiple charges, with the most counts — 16 — laid against a 37-year Edmonton resident.

The ICE unit, made up of members of the Edmonton police, the RCMP and civilian forensic technicians, worked with a number of Alberta police agencies, Barrie police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Previous story
Criminal charges possible after fire near county office outside Edmonton
Next story
City of Edmonton reaches across provincial boundary for new police chief

Just Posted

Cannabis-related impaired driving not a concern in Red Deer

City official hopes it stays that way

Snow clearing started early in Red Deer this winter

Red Deerians will see a change in city-wide plowing signs

AgSmart show will introduce new farm technologies next summer at Olds College

More info on AgSmart is available at Agri-Trade show

Red Deer creates real-time homeless list

Federal funding helping Red Deer and other communities across Canada

NOVA employees raise $750,000 for United Way

Over 400 employees participate

Red Deer remembers with music

Red Deerians honoured fallen soldiers ahead of Remembrance Day with music. The… Continue reading

Scheer says Clement no longer a Conservative MP after more allegations arise

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer says he has asked Tony Clement to leave… Continue reading

Parole denied for drunk driver Marco Muzzo, who killed three kids and their grandfather in crash

GRAVENHURST, Ont. — A drunk driver who killed three young children and… Continue reading

Investigators probe third accident at Halifax airport in 15 years

HALIFAX — Federal investigators have arrived in Halifax to piece together why… Continue reading

Study finds emotional abuse to be a major issue in Canadian sport

TORONTO — Imagine a teacher telling a child: you’re fat. You’re a… Continue reading

Canada losing ground on abuse and harassment reporting in sports: study

Sheldon Kennedy’s sexual abuse case against hockey coach Graham James rocked Canadian… Continue reading

Cuban dancers return to island that once spurned them

HAVANA — As a young dancer compared with ballet legends Vaslav Nijinsky… Continue reading

Writers’ Trust to hand out total $260,000 in prizes for literary excellence

TORONTO — Seven of Canada’s top literary minds are set to be… Continue reading

Kucherov, Vasilevskiy help Lightning beat Oilers 5-2

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist, Andrei… Continue reading

Most Read