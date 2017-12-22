Children get their last-minute requests into Santa on Friday.

BY PAUL COWLEY
ADVOCATE STAFF
Only three more sleeps to go on Friday as children meet St. Nick
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Spareparts in Red Deer is one of 13 stores across Canada closing January 1
All they want to do is get his remains back to the… Continue reading
Tax rate freezes or moderate increases the order of the day in most communities
Incident occurred at Alix-MAC School
Christmas Kettles will be out until 7:30 p.m. Saturday
One Red Deer school gave families a chance to celebrate Christmas a… Continue reading
Only three more sleeps to go on Friday as children meet St. Nick
Red Deer RCMP have arrested numerous prolific offenders since the beginning of… Continue reading
Kimberly Lewers’s dream strawberry tastes like “a crystalline sugar cube,” with a… Continue reading
A Grade 11 Red Deer student has won A Better World’s Humanitarian… Continue reading
A Canadian TV personality is taking heat online after he killed a… Continue reading
Calgary man originally arrested in May faces dozens of sexual abuse charges… Continue reading
The United States Congress has adopted a major tax bill that has… Continue reading
Health Canada handed out nearly as many marijuana production licences in the… Continue reading
His Christmas-themed single is one of the most downloaded by radio
Spareparts in Red Deer is one of 13 stores across Canada closing January 1
Tax rate freezes or moderate increases the order of the day in most communities
All they want to do is get his remains back to the…
Incident occurred at Alix-MAC School
Innisfail’s Fourlane Ford gave car away as part of Make Miracles Happen Christmas Giveaway
Christmas Kettles will be out until 7:30 p.m. Saturday