Children rescued from hot vehicle outside mall in Delta, B.C.

DELTA, B.C. — Police are recommending criminal charges after a father allegedly left his two young children in a vehicle outside a shopping mall in Metro Vancouver on Canada Day.

Delta police say an officer was called to the parking lot of Tsawwassen Mills where two children aged five and three were rescued by breaking a vehicle window.

Police spokeswoman Cris Leykauf says in a news release that the children were sweating and crying, and the youngest child had irregular breathing after being strapped into a car seat in the full sun.

Bystanders tried to communicate with the children to get the older child to unlock the door, but when that didn’t work police were called.

Police say the children are doing well after being released from hospital.

Police say the father returned to the vehicle about 10 minutes after the children were freed.