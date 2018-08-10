Children under age 12 suspected in $150,000 worth of vandalism

Red Deer RCMP took three children into custody for alleged vandalism at a north end business. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Three children under the age of 12 were taken into custody for allegedly vandalizing about four modular homes with steel pipes on Thursday.

Red Deer RCMP said damage was estimated at more than $150,000 to modular homes at Best Buy Homes in north Red Deer and was reported to police shortly before 6 p.m.

Staff at the business located one seven-year-old boy and RCMP quickly located the other two children, both eleven-year-old boys.

Damaged included broken windows, cabinets, appliances, walls and light fixtures.

“Under the Criminal Code of Canada, children under 12 cannot be charged for criminal offences, so this is a situation where the Youth Intervention Unit will step in and work with all parties toward a resolution using restorative justice methods,” said Red Deer RCMP Const. Derek Turner.

“This was a serious incident with significant impact to the business and its clients. Civil action remains an option for the business, but the RCMP role will be to work with the children, their families and the business to come to a resolution that supports all parties while teaching the children that there are consequences to their actions.”

Police said officers spoke to the parents of all three children Thursday night immediately after the incident, and the Youth Intervention Team has followed up with the business owner and will be following up with the families.

Due to the ages of those involved, RCMP will not provide details or updates about the restorative justice work or its future resolution.



