Red Deer’s Deputy Mayor Ken Johnston read a proclamation at Barrie Wilson Elementary School on Friday at declares June 11 the day to officially remember children who died at Indian Residential Schools. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Children who died in Indian Residential Schools to be remembered in Red Deer on June 11.

Deputy Mayor reads proclamation at Barrie Wilson School

A sorrowful history lesson was brought home to a gym-full of Red Deer elementary students, who were asked to imagine living in an Indian Residential School.

“Close your eyes and imagine you are someplace where they don’t speak your language or practise your culture,” said Deputy Mayor Ken Johnston at Barrie Wilson Elementary School on Friday. “Imagine being separated from your parents for a long time…”

Johnston was at the school to sign a proclamation declaring June 11 is Remember the Children Day in Red Deer.

He believes moving forward requires healing. And healing isn’t possible without reconciling with the past — which why Red Deerians are remembering the 150,000 children, who lived and/or died in Indian Residential Schools in this country, said Johnston.

“On June 11 we will be making an official apology to these students and their descendants.”

The United Church, which ran the notorious residential school near Red Deer from 1893-1919 (it once had the highest mortality rate in Canada), has already officially stated it’s sorry for its historic role in oppressing First Nations and Metis people.

“An apology from the heart leads to healing of the heart,” explained Rev. Ross Smillie, of Red Deer’s Sunnybrook United Church, who conducted a prayer of hope at the school that was co-written by First Nations and Metis people.

But it isn’t enough to apologize once and be done with the past — which is why church members continue to attend memorials, said Randy Patmore, a member of the Gaetz Memorial United Church.

He believes it’s good for very young students to know their country’s history and understand that things have changed for the better. “We need to acknowledge these things occurred and that it was wrong and that it shouldn’t have happened.”

Rhonda Eidem, vice-principal of Barrie Wilson school, sees the proclamation signing as another teaching moment — which is what was intended when the Remembering the Children movement sprang from Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“We are cognizant of First Nations students in our school and we make sure they are being recognized.”

Red Deer has a local Remembering the Children Committee, formed in 2011. One of its recent actions was to erect a stone memorial in the Red Deer cemetery to the children who died at the Indian Residential School.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer photo radar locations for June 1 to 15

Just Posted

Red Deer woman was killed in 2017 when rifle in duffle bag went off

Lyndon Olsen to be sentenced on charge of criminal negligence causing death using a firearm

Kitten found in engine is “so far, so good”

It’s kitten season at Central Alberta Humane Society in Red Deer

Fathers’ rights group to rally in front of Red Deer Courthouse

For a few months now, Mattias Battauz has been in front of… Continue reading

Red Deer man charged with drug possession

Cocaine found during vehicle search

Go Fund Me account set up for Rimbey mother

Raising awareness about Lyme disease

WATCH: Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School graduation

Hundreds graduated from the Red Deer high school Friday at the ENMAX Centrium

Hunt underway for two suspects connected to Mississauga, Ont., blast

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police are actively hunting for two suspects believed to… Continue reading

Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

NEW YORK — It was the moment the #MeToo movement had been… Continue reading

Waterline work closes 48th Avenue in Red Deer this weekend

Drivers can expect a major closure in downtown Red Deer this weekend.… Continue reading

Stettler police looking for alleged shoplifter who stole shoes

Stettler Mounties are looking for a woman they say stole a pair… Continue reading

Teamsters union members vote 98.1 per cent to reject CP Rail final offer

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says its members at Canadian Pacific Railway… Continue reading

Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 1,600 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

DUBLIN — Ireland’s referendum Friday represented more than a vote on whether… Continue reading

Tesla in Autopilot mode sped up before crashing

SALT LAKE CITY — A Tesla that crashed while in Autopilot mode… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month