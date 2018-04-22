Child’s body found in river downstream from where boy went missing during flood

Ontario Provincial Police say a fisherman has found the body of a child in the Grand River, 13 kilometres downstream from where a three-year-old boy went missing during a flood in February.

Police say the fisherman found the body at around 3 p.m. Saturday near Orangeville, Ont., and it is being transported to a coroner’s office to be identified.

Multiple police units and a forensic squad helped remove the body from the river, and they remain on the scene.

On Feb. 21, three-year-old Kaden Young was swept out of his mother’s arms when their vehicle entered the Grand River during a flood.

Police, along with hundreds of people from the community, have been searching the river daily ever since.

Investigators say they’ll release information about the deceased’s identity as soon as the coroner’s office completes its examination.

