Chimney fire in Penhold early Saturday morning

The Penhold Fire Department put out a chimney fire early Saturday morning.

Lt. Josh Wilson said fire crews were called to a reported structure fire around 5 a.m.

“The resident saw that the top of the chimney from their wood burning stove was glowing red,” said Wilson. “After getting assistance from a neighbour, they called the fire department.”

When crews arrived, they discovered the main heat source moved inside the building just above the stove. Firefighters used tools and extinguishers to clean out embers and remove any hot zones throughout the stove.

No one was injured and there was minimal damage.

The Penhold Fire Department is reminding residents to clean their chimneys on a regular basis.



