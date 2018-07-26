Officials and students took part in a ceremony at École Secondaire Lacombe Composite High School on Thursday to recognize 64 students from China who are participating in a cultural exchange program with Wolf Creek Public Schools. (Photo contributed)

Chinese students visit Wolf Creek Public Schools

Student ambassadors make visitors feel welcome

Lacombe-area families and students are putting out the welcome mat for students from China who are participating in a cultural exchange program with Wolf Creek Public Schools.

On Thursday a ceremony was held at Lacombe Composite High School to say goodbye to a group of 33 Chinese students who leave Friday after spending a week, and to welcome a group of 31 students that will be here for 12 days.

Wolf Creek Public Schools is the first jurisdiction in Alberta to develop a student exchange program with the district of Li Wan in Guangzhou, China. In March, 20 to 30 high school students from Wolf Creek will go to China.

Li Wan is one of 10 districts in Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong province, and Guangdong is China’s most populated province with 110 million people.

“It’s a great learning opportunity for both groups of students,” said Mark McWhinnie, assistant superintendent with Wolf Creek.

Twenty-five local students are working as ambassadors to interact with the visiting students.

He said Chinese students start learning English in Grade 1, but they are often nervous about using English and the ambassadors are helping to put them at ease.

“It’s going very, very well and one of the reasons it’s going so well is because we have those student ambassadors,” McWhinnie said on Thursday.

The visitors stay with host families who take them sight seeing and to events. They also participate in activities organized by Wolf Creek. On Saturday students will be in the Lacombe Days parade.

“We went to the Lacombe Corn Maze yesterday. That was a big hit.”

McWhinnie said driving on a gravel road to the maze also seemed to be a new experience for them.

“They all kind of giggled and were fascinated with the gravel road. All the things we kind of take for granted are the things they enjoy and point out and ask us what they are.”


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer Hospice Handbag Luncheon fundraiser set for Sept. 12
Next story
Concession services are coming to Servus Arena

Just Posted

Keep your eye open for creeping bellflower

Noxious weed spreads in Red Deer

Concession services are coming to Servus Arena

Food and beverages will be available at Red Deer arena

Chinese students visit Wolf Creek Public Schools

Student ambassadors make visitors feel welcome

Red Deer Hospice Handbag Luncheon fundraiser set for Sept. 12

Tickets for bi-annual fundraiser go on sale Aug. 1

Red Deer mall placed under boil water advisory

Pipe fixed into Bower Place Shopping Centre, advisory a cautionary measure

WATCH: Survey found quality of life in Red Deer is still good — but not as rosy as it used to be for some

2018 Citizen Satisfaction Survey results were released Thursday

Letter warns UNESCO about Olympic impact in Banff National Park

CALGARY — A Canadian environmental group wants a United Nations agency to… Continue reading

Mutated strains of HIV in Saskatchewan causing illness quicker: study

AMSTERDAM — Research suggests mutated strains of HIV circulating in Saskatchewan are… Continue reading

Coke is hoping to turn free water machine into a cash stream

NEW YORK — Can a machine that dispenses water for free also… Continue reading

Cameco: uranium prices too low to restart McArthur River mine operation

SASKATOON — Cameco Corp. had to lay off hundreds of employees at… Continue reading

Oilsands companies upbeat about future as Q2 results reveal gains and setbacks

CALGARY — Higher oil prices and signs that pipelines will be built… Continue reading

Latest calf born to endangered killer whales dies off British Columbia

VANCOUVER — A female killer whale has been spotted in the waters… Continue reading

Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato welcome baby girl

NEW YORK — Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are the now the… Continue reading

Teacher charged in 2017 death of student who drowned on trip to Algonquin Park

TORONTO — An Ontario teacher has been charged in the death of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month