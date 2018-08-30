Chinook’s Edge adds several new teachers this year

Chinook’s Edge School Division will have many new faces leading classrooms this year.

Thirty-two teachers, who are either new to the profession or just new to the division, took part in the division’s three-day orientation and mentorship program last week. The program was developed to increase new teachers’ understanding of the culture and expectations of Chinook’s Edge.

Dr. Lissa Steele, associate superintendent of learning services, said the new teachers are positive and engaged.

“They are focused on such important priorities,” said Steele. “We found there to be a lot of discussion on First Nations, Métis and Inuit education, a focus on inclusion and plans to stay connected with one another for further learning.”

Steele said the division is lucky to have the new teachers because “it’s obvious they have already done a lot of work and they’re ready to take the lead in our classrooms.”

Jody and Rebecca Vey, who are husband and wife, moved from Northern Alberta to teach at River Valley School in Sundre.

Jody said Chinook’s Edge received high recommendations from colleagues up north.

“We like where this division is going with goals and opportunities, and are very impressed with its support of teachers and the focus on social emotional learning.

“Our oldest child will be starting Kindergarten at River Valley School, too, so we will all be going to the same place each morning,” he said.

The first day of school at Chinook’s Edge is Tuesday.



