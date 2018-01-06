Chinook’s Edge pilot project giving report cards a facelift

A new pilot project is the first step in revamping report cards for all of Chinook’s Edge School Division.

Students between Grades 5 and 8 at five different schools – in Penhold Elementary, Sylvan Lake, Olds, Innisfail and Delburne – brought report cards home this past semester that looked a little different.

The new cards are easier to understand, with more “parent-friendly language,” said Lissa Steele, Chinook’s Edge associate superintendent of learning service.

“A movement we’ve seen in report cards is what we call outcome-based reporting, where we list outcomes that makes sense to teachers, but don’t necessarily make sense to parents,” Steele said.

The new report cards will have clearer messages regarding how a student is doing and will show percentage grades.

“Looking at the feedback we’ve received, a majority of them would like to have percentage grades back because it helps them better understand where their children are,” said Steele.

Steele said a number of middle schools in the division were asking for revamped report cards.

Planning for the pilot project began last year. About 500 parents completed a survey to determine what they thought was most important.

One big reason for revamping report cards is because the division doesn’t have universal setup for them.

“If you were to move from school to school the report cards would be different. Down the line we would like them all to look the same,” said Steele.

Steele said Chinook’s Edge will look to expand the pilot project next year.

“The process will be a couple of years for sure – I don’t have everything completely mapped out yet. But we hope to have another school or two on for next year and then we’ll start planning for elementary,” she said.

Report cards were made using a program that not all schools were familiar with, which was a challenge, said Steele.

Parent, teacher and student feedback was collected before Christmas, but hasn’t been analyzed yet.

“We know there are things we want to change within the program as we move forward, but I’m hoping the feedback will show we’re giving parents more clear and understandable report cards. That’s what’s most important,” said Steele.



