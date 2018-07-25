Chinook’s Edge School Division Superintendent Kurt Sacher (contributed photo).

Chinook’s Edge School district reduces student drop-out rate, boosts graduations

Teachers’ extra efforts appear to be making a difference

Teachers returning to Chinook’s Edge schools this fall will be glad to know their literacy-boosting efforts seem to be paying off.

Superintendent Kurt Sacher was pleased with the results of a provincial report that showed more kids were staying in school in the district and earning their high school diplomas.

According to the Accountability Pillar, compiled by Alberta Education, Chinook’s Edge has a declining drop-out rate and climbing high school graduations.

The latest high school completion rate in the district rose to 83 per cent from a previous 79.2 per cent. The Alberta average is 78 per cent.

There was also significant improvement in the drop-out rate in Chinook’s Edge, which was down to 2 per cent from 2.6 per cent the previous year.

Not only does this compare favourably to the provincial average of 2.3 per cent, it’s a big change from 2013 to 2016 when the average annual drop-out rate in Chinook’s Edge was 3.4 per cent.

Sacher believes some of this improvement could be due to jobs being harder to get in a slow economy. But he believes it also has a lot to do with additional efforts school staff have been taking to ensure that no students are left behind in learning literacy skills.

Educational experts found that kids who don’t read or write at grade level by Grade 3 have a higher incidence of not completing high school — so elementary teachers are always assessing students’ reading and writing skills, said Sacher, who’s based in Innisfail.

Class sizes in the district are kept smaller in kindergarten through Grade 2, and student literacy is appraised right through high school.

“Sometimes kids are transient. They come to us and they are four to five grade levels below where they should be,” said Sacher, who noted these students receive extra help in smaller groups, which seems to be making a difference.

“We know there’s still a lot of work to do, but we are very pleased with a trend that shows more students are staying in school.”


