Cassandra Sutton and Mike LePage, both from Red Deer, eat wings during the fifth annual Central Alberta Wing Fest at the Red Deer Titans Rugby Club Saturday afternoon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Chowing down on wings in Central Alberta

The fifth Central Alberta Wing Fest was held in support of the Access for All Playground in Red Deer

Central Albertans got to taste some of the best wings in the area in support of a barrier-free playground.

The fifth annual Central Alberta Wing Fest, which was co-hosted by the Red Deer Rotaract Club and Red Deer Rotary Club – Urban Spirits, was held at the Red Deer Titans Rugby Club Saturday.

Erin Dyrland, Rotaract Club treasurer and co-chair of Wing Fest, said the event is an important fundraiser for the Access for All Barrier-Free Playscape at Mattie McCullough Elementary School in Red Deer.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” she said. “This year is the biggest so far with the largest attendance we’ve ever had.”

READ MORE: A playground for everybody

This year’s event featured four wing vendors, three breweries and live music. About 300 people attended Wing Fest, which is double last year’s attendance.

Dyrland said most of the funds will go to the playground, which is currently in phase two – phase one was completed in 2017.

“Everyone is very proud of that playground and is intent on continuing to build it up.

“There wasn’t anything else like it in Red Deer or Central Alberta before,” she said. “It’s pretty important to have. I know plenty of families in the city and area that have really put in a lot of time fundraising for it as well.”

Some of the money raised will go towards other local causes the Rotaract Club is involved with, Dyrland added.

Central Alberta Wing Fest was completely run by volunteers.

“Those volunteers have been so awesome this year,” Dyrland said. “We’re very happy with their contributions. They’ve just been rocking it.”

Planning for the event began in February.

“It takes quite some time to plan things,” she said. “It looks like everyone is having a good time, which makes all the hard work worth it.”

Dyrland said she hopes Central Alberta Wing Fest continues to grow in the future.

For more information on the Access for All Barrier-Free Playscape, visit www.accessforallreddeer.ca.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Bryson Higney, from The Krossing in Red Deer, gets ready to serve some wings at the fifth annual Central Alberta Wing Fest at the Red Deer Titans Rugby Club Saturday afternoon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
NOAA calls off active search for sick endangered killer whale dubbed J50

Just Posted

Red Deerians reflect on recovery

It’s been a long road to recovery for Red Deer’s James Olafson.… Continue reading

Animal rights group rallies outside courthouse

Group there to follow case against a woman facing charges relating to seized dogs

No need for permanent overdose prevention site say over half of poll respondents

Fifty-six per cent said no permanent site needed

WATCH: Red Deer man launches his own walk-a-thon to shed more light on mental illness.

Local singer/songwriter wants to give hope to others

WATCH: Man sentenced to two years in prison for helping killers flee in 2006

Shayne Earl Gulka drove getaway vehicle after Bradley Webber gunned down in Eckville

WATCH: Chowing down on wings in Central Alberta

The fifth Central Alberta Wing Fest was held in support of the Access for All Playground in Red Deer

Humboldt station hires new play-by-play voice

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — A plan to bring hockey broadcasters in from across… Continue reading

Several injured in Sask. crash between bus and truck out of hospital

Only one of the 10 pipeline workers injured when a bus collided… Continue reading

Ontario legislature to debate council cut on rare weekend sitting

TORONTO — Ontario’s government house leader is urging opposition parties not to… Continue reading

Demonstrators gather outside court as murder suspect Ibrahim Ali set to appear

VANCOUVER — Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside a Vancouver courthouse Friday as… Continue reading

Canada says B.C. Indigenous basket making an event of historic significance

VICTORIA — Matilda Borden liked to pour a cup of tea to… Continue reading

Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, Mass. — A man boogie boarding off a Cape Cod beach… Continue reading

Former Colorado nuke site opens to public as wildlife refuge

DENVER — Cyclists and hikers explored a newly opened wildlife refuge at… Continue reading

Paying for one more day with a loved one

If someone you love is dying, how much are you willing to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month