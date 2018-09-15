WATCH: Chowing down on wings in Central Alberta

The fifth Central Alberta Wing Fest was held in support of the Access for All Playground in Red Deer

Cassandra Sutton and Mike LePage, both from Red Deer, eat wings during the fifth annual Central Alberta Wing Fest at the Red Deer Titans Rugby Club Saturday afternoon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Central Albertans got to taste some of the best wings in the area in support of a barrier-free playground.

The fifth annual Central Alberta Wing Fest, which was co-hosted by the Red Deer Rotaract Club and Red Deer Rotary Club – Urban Spirits, was held at the Red Deer Titans Rugby Club Saturday.

Erin Dyrland, Rotaract Club treasurer and co-chair of Wing Fest, said the event is an important fundraiser for the Access for All Barrier-Free Playscape at Mattie McCullough Elementary School in Red Deer.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” she said. “This year is the biggest so far with the largest attendance we’ve ever had.”

READ MORE: A playground for everybody

This year’s event featured four wing vendors, three breweries and live music. About 300 people attended Wing Fest, which is double last year’s attendance.

Dyrland said most of the funds will go to the playground, which is currently in phase two – phase one was completed in 2017.

“Everyone is very proud of that playground and is intent on continuing to build it up.

“There wasn’t anything else like it in Red Deer or Central Alberta before,” she said. “It’s pretty important to have. I know plenty of families in the city and area that have really put in a lot of time fundraising for it as well.”

Some of the money raised will go towards other local causes the Rotaract Club is involved with, Dyrland added.

Central Alberta Wing Fest was completely run by volunteers.

“Those volunteers have been so awesome this year,” Dyrland said. “We’re very happy with their contributions. They’ve just been rocking it.”

Planning for the event began in February.

“It takes quite some time to plan things,” she said. “It looks like everyone is having a good time, which makes all the hard work worth it.”

Dyrland said she hopes Central Alberta Wing Fest continues to grow in the future.

For more information on the Access for All Barrier-Free Playscape, visit www.accessforallreddeer.ca.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter