Christmas tree drop off sites in Red Deer

Red Deer residents can choose to drop off their natural Christmas trees at various drop-off sites in the city.

The following are the drop off locations:

Downtown: 43 Street and 48 Avenue – In the parking lot near the tennis courts

Bower: 36 Barrett Drive – Under the AltaLink power lines

Eastview Estates: 120 Ellenwood Drive – Eastview recreation site

Normandeau: Northeast corner of Nance Avenue and Niven Street intersection

Kentwood: Northeast corner of Kendrew Drive and Kent Street intersection

Oriole Park: West side of Overdown Drive and north of Ohio Close

Timberstone: West side of Timberstone Way at Teasdale Drive

Davenport: West side of Dempsey Street at Drummond Avenue

Ironstone: Southeast corner of Ironstone Drive and Inglewood Drive intersection

West Park: Southeast corner of 43 Street and 60 Ave intersection

Vanier Woods: East side of Viscount Drive – Under the Altalink power lines

Johnstone Crossing: North of Jewel Street at Jacob Crescent intersection

The trees dropped off will be chipped and the wood mulch will be reusued in city parks.

Residents can also choose to leave their natural, ornament free Christmas trees on their front lawns. Firefighters will be picking up trees starting Monday to Jan. 22 in hopes of a donation. The money goes towards the Red Deer Firefighters Children’s Charity.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chinook’s Edge pilot project giving report cards a facelift
Next story
Interprovincial horse show coming to the Westerner

Just Posted

Action Bus involved in collision

No passengers were on board bus involved in downtown collision about noon Monday

Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting

Lyndon Olsen pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death using a firearm for 2017 death

Trial set for woman charged in fatal collision

Bobbi Crotty facing eight charges including impaired driving causing death after 2017 collision

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

‘So traumatic’: At least two children among four dead in Nova Scotia house fire

PUBNICO, N.S. — A Nova Scotia fishing village is shaken after a… Continue reading

WATCH: Replay Red Deer Jan. 7

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Rare bird spotted in Lower Mainland

Snowy owl usually seen in the Arctic tundra

VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Photo: Snow hills to get higher:

There could be a bit of snow melt as temperatures climb above… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month