Christmas tree drop off sites in Red Deer

Red Deer residents can choose to drop off their natural Christmas trees at various drop-off sites in the city.
The following are the drop off locations:
Downtown: 43 Street and 48 Avenue – In the parking lot near the tennis courts
Bower: 36 Barrett Drive – Under the AltaLink power lines
Eastview Estates: 120 Ellenwood Drive – Eastview recreation site
Normandeau: Northeast corner of Nance Avenue and Niven Street intersection
Kentwood: Northeast corner of Kendrew Drive and Kent Street intersection
Oriole Park: West side of Overdown Drive and north of Ohio Close
Timberstone: West side of Timberstone Way at Teasdale Drive
Davenport: West side of Dempsey Street at Drummond Avenue
Ironstone: Southeast corner of Ironstone Drive and Inglewood Drive intersection
West Park: Southeast corner of 43 Street and 60 Ave intersection
Vanier Woods: East side of Viscount Drive – Under the Altalink power lines
Johnstone Crossing: North of Jewel Street at Jacob Crescent intersection
The trees dropped off will be chipped and the wood mulch will be reusued in city parks.
Residents can also choose to leave their natural, ornament free Christmas trees on their front lawns. Firefighters will be picking up trees starting Monday to Jan. 22 in hopes of a donation. The money goes towards the Red Deer Firefighters Children’s Charity.
