Christmas tree drop off sites in Red Deer

Red Deer residents can choose to drop off their natural Christmas trees at various drop-off sites in the city.

The following are the drop off locations:

Downtown: 43 Street and 48 Avenue – In the parking lot near the tennis courts

Bower: 36 Barrett Drive – Under the AltaLink power lines

Eastview Estates: 120 Ellenwood Drive – Eastview recreation site

Normandeau: Northeast corner of Nance Avenue and Niven Street intersection

Kentwood: Northeast corner of Kendrew Drive and Kent Street intersection

Oriole Park: West side of Overdown Drive and north of Ohio Close

Timberstone: West side of Timberstone Way at Teasdale Drive

Davenport: West side of Dempsey Street at Drummond Avenue

Ironstone: Southeast corner of Ironstone Drive and Inglewood Drive intersection

West Park: Southeast corner of 43 Street and 60 Ave intersection

Vanier Woods: East side of Viscount Drive – Under the Altalink power lines

Johnstone Crossing: North of Jewel Street at Jacob Crescent intersection

The trees dropped off will be chipped and the wood mulch will be reusued in city parks.

Residents can also choose to leave their natural, ornament free Christmas trees on their front lawns. Firefighters will be picking up trees starting Monday to Jan. 22 in hopes of a donation. The money goes towards the Red Deer Firefighters Children’s Charity.



