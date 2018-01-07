Christmas tree pick up in Red Deer starts Monday

Leave your natural Christmas trees on the front lawns tonight.

Red Deer firefighters will be picking trees up in the city starting Monday to Jan. 22.

The trees should be in clear view, free of any decorations and should not be in any bags.

The Christmas tree pick up program is run voluntarily by city firefighters, but it’s not part of the City of Red Deer.

In return, the firefireghters may ask you for a donation which will go towards the Red Deer Firefighters Children’s Charity.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Parents fight to record school day of son with disabilities
Next story
Israel turns the power back on to Gaza, reducing cuts to around 18 hours a day

Just Posted

Red Deer residential property sales down in 2017

Good time to buy a house if you can afford it, says one expert

VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted

Driver seriously hurt after hitting street light pole in Penhold

One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake’s Tyler Steenbergen scores golden goal

Steenbergen’s goal led Canada to victory in the IIHF World Junior Championship

Photos of Parkland Mall robbery suspects released

Suspects used pepper spray in the robbery in Red Deer

WATCH: Dream Home Lottery winner announced

Red Deer’s Bryce Danroth was the winner of the Dream Home Lottery… Continue reading

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Rare bird spotted in Lower Mainland

Snowy owl usually seen in the Arctic tundra

VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Photo: Snow hills to get higher:

There could be a bit of snow melt as temperatures climb above… Continue reading

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

Crime Watch groups can help police

Police officers say people need to come together to keep their communities… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month