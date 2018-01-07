Christmas tree pick up in Red Deer starts Monday

Leave your natural Christmas trees on the front lawns tonight.

Red Deer firefighters will be picking trees up in the city starting Monday to Jan. 22.

The trees should be in clear view, free of any decorations and should not be in any bags.

The Christmas tree pick up program is run voluntarily by city firefighters, but it’s not part of the City of Red Deer.

In return, the firefireghters may ask you for a donation which will go towards the Red Deer Firefighters Children’s Charity.



