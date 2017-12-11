Christopher Plummer nominated for Golden Globe Award

TORONTO — Veteran Canadian actor Christopher Plummer has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role in “All the Money in the World.”

The 87-year-old Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey as billionaire J. Paul Getty after Spacey was ousted from the movie in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct allegations.

Plummer was nominated for best actor in a supporting role along with Willem Dafoe (“The Florida Project,”) Armie Hammer (“Call Me by Your Name”), Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) and Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”).

Eric McCormack and the animated film “The Breadwinner” were among the other Canadian nominees announced today.

Toronto-born McCormack is nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy series for “Will and Grace.”

And “The Breadwinner,” a Canadian co-production produced by Angelina Jolie, is up for best animated film.

Meanwhile, the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” directed by Montreal’s Jean-Marc Vallee, is in the running for six trophies while Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War-era fairytale “The Shape of Water, which was shot in Toronto and Hamilton, earned a leading seven nods.

Alberta-shot series “Fargo” was also nominated for TV’s best limited series or motion picture.

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood’s acclaimed novel, also received several nominations, including best television drama.

Previous story
Companies must focus on managing cyber-attacks, not eliminating them
Next story
UPDATED: Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 2

Just Posted

Police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Man seriously injured in collision near Caroline

A car collided with a logging truck on Monday morning just west of Caroline

Large amount of drugs seized near Red Deer

Blackfalds RCMP make discovery in vehicle

UPDATED: Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 2

NEW YORK — A man with a pipe bomb strapped to him… Continue reading

Finance Minister Bill Morneau talks pot bucks with provincial counterparts

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau can expect a lot of provincial… Continue reading

Watch: Red Deer Mitsubishi gives car to family

Family can now take nine-year-old to cancer treatment appointments

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month