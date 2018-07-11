Chuckwagon driver injured at Calgary Stampede

CALGARY — A chuckwagon driver is in hospital after he fell from his rig during a race at the Calgary Stampede’s Rangeland Derby.

The Stampede says in a release that Obrey Motowylo suffered undisclosed injuries in Tuesday night’s eighth heat.

The 46-year-old driver from Bluffton, Alta., was in lane four when he was thrown from his wagon while circling the infield barrel at the start of the race.

The three outriders were able to complete the turn around the track without running into him.

The World Professional Chuckwagon Association says track conditions were a little sticky at the time because of the rain, but it’s not known if that was a factor in the accident.

Motowylo, who has been racing for several seasons, is driving this year under the League Projects Ltd. tarp. (CTV Calgary)

