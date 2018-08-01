Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna speaks during the Canada 2020 Conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Bowing to concerns about international competitiveness, the Trudeau government is scaling back carbon pricing guidelines for some of the country’s heaviest energy users, and signalling that more easing could come before the plan takes effect in 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Citing competitiveness pressures, feds ease carbon tax thresholds

OTTAWA — Bowing to concerns about international competitiveness, the Trudeau government is scaling back carbon pricing guidelines for some of the country’s heaviest energy users, and signalling that more easing could come before the plan takes effect in 2019.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued new guidelines that increase the emissions threshold at which polluters will have to pay a carbon tax.

The revisions come as big industries face competitive threats from south of the border in the form of corporate tax cuts and protectionist tariffs, and as Ottawa prepares to replace Ontario’s cap-and-trade system with its own carbon levy.

The environment department says climate pricing remains a key component of its greenhouse gas reduction strategy.

But after meeting with industry stakeholders, it determined that four industries in particular — cement, iron and steel, lime and nitrogen fertilizer producers — face a high competitive risk and will have their carbon price thresholds adjusted.

Draft regulations issued in January indicated a benchmark for when industries would start to pay the carbon tax at 70 per cent of average emissions.

However, the new rules set to take effect in the new year will increase the carbon tax threshold to 80 per cent of emissions intensity.

The four sectors assessed in the high competitive risk category will not have to pay the tax until they reach 90 per cent of emissions.

The government says other sectors may see adjustments to their greenhouse gas output measures, depending on further review of the impact of carbon pricing on their domestic and international competitiveness, with revised draft standards expected by fall.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Residents leave homes as Ontario forest fires burn near Trans-Canada
Next story
Ultralight pilot dead in Alberta crash

Just Posted

Citing competitiveness pressures, feds ease carbon tax thresholds

OTTAWA — Bowing to concerns about international competitiveness, the Trudeau government is… Continue reading

Facebook finds ‘sophisticated’ efforts to disrupt elections

NEW YORK — Facebook elevated concerns about election interference Tuesday, announcing that… Continue reading

Aeromexico crash: Stronger planes can mean fewer fatalities

FRANKFURT — Passengers in plane crashes like Tuesday’s Aeromexico accident — in… Continue reading

Inflation, gas prices, tariffs squeeze consumers

The price of a can of Coca-Cola? Likely going up. A package… Continue reading

Woman accused in fatal drugstore stabbing to appear in court today

TORONTO — A woman recently found fit to stand trial in a… Continue reading

WATCH: Staying cool in Red Deer when the sun is out

Looking to beat the summer heat, families went to the Blue Gass… Continue reading

Three dead in two Alberta collisions hours apart

Separate highway accidents just hours apart in Alberta have left three people… Continue reading

Brookfield Infrastructure buying Enercare in friendly deal valued at $4.3B

TORONTO — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has made a $4.3-billion friendly takeover offer… Continue reading

Tim Hortons parent company poses rise in profits following franchisee strife

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Months of heated relations with a group of rebellious… Continue reading

Lawsuit against Soulpepper co-founder Albert Schultz ‘resolved’: lawyer

TORONTO — A lawyer representing theatre impresario Albert Schultz says lawsuits alleging… Continue reading

Toronto film fest Canadian lineup has titles by Denys Arcand, Jennifer Baichwal

TORONTO — Contemporary anxieties and Indigenous issues are among the themes in… Continue reading

Rangers agree to 2-year deal with forward Ryan Spooner

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have agreed to a two-year,… Continue reading

Women’s No. 1 player has eye on British-Open

By Steve Douglas THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Ariya Jutanugarn is coming round reluctantly… Continue reading

Ultralight pilot dead in Alberta crash

THE CANADIAN PRESS GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — The pilot of an ultralight… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month