City approves $300,000 to clean up homeless camps

Dozens of homeless camps sprinkled throughout city pose safety risk, says council.

City of Red Deer will spend $500,000 cleaning up dozens of homeless camps over the next two years.

During budget talks on Friday, city council approved spending $300,000 this year and another $200,000 in 2019 tackling the growing numbers of homeless camps spread throughout the city.

The budget proposed $200,000 in each of the two years, but Coun. Lawrence Lee proposed boosting this year’s cleanup to $400,000. An amended amount of $300,000 was approved 6-3 by council.

“We are charged with being responsible to provide safe public spaces,” said Lee. “That is one of our primary functions when it comes to our community health initiatives.”

It is not known how many makeshift camps are hidden away in the city’s parks and other natural areas. A count last October found more than 60, including about 40 abandoned debris-strewn sites.

Dealing with the camps and their inhabitants has been handled by various city departments, police and emergency services. The rising costs of cleaning up the camps has been coming out of their existing budgets.

The $300,000 will provide enough funding to clean up close to 20 camps per week.

More to come …

