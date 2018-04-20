Red Deer beginning two major construction projects

Ross Street’s 1935-era water main to be replaced and 67th Street roundabout landscaped

Warmer weather means construction season has officially begun.

On Monday, city crews will begin work on a water main replacement project on Ross Street and the 67th Street and Johnstone Drive roundabout.

For the Ross Street project, the city’s environmental services department is working with a contractor to replace one of the oldest water mains in the city, dating back to 1935.

There will be some lane closures on Ross Street between 46th Avenue and 49th Avenue during construction that will impact parking, but local businesses will be accessible. Lane closures are expected to start the week of April 30, weather permitting.

At 67th Street and Johnstone Drive, construction of the roadways is complete, but landscaping within the main roundabout centre circle and along boulevards and trails will be completed this season.

Both lanes of traffic in the roundabout will remain open, but the truck apron will be closed while landscaping in the centre circle is in progress.

Environmental services crews were able to get a head start on one project at the intersection of Austin Drive and 22nd Street, which started on April 16.

As always, drivers are asked to follow signs and slow down when driving through a construction zone.

More information about upcoming construction and a traffic impact map is available online at www.reddeer.ca/constructionseason.

Former Central Alberta MLA appealing fine for not protecting a list of 20,000 electors
UPDATED: Spring craft sale attracts shoppers

